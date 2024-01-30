Thai police warn Liverpool fans of scam involving Xabi Alonso

The messages, claiming to be from Xabi Alonso, would request victims' personal information and money asking to donate to the English club.

BANGKOK – Liverpool fans in Thailand left heartbroken by the imminent departure of the club’s manager Jurgen Kloop have been warned by the police against falling for a scam involving fake messages from former Liverpool player Xabi Alonso.

The Thai police’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) said on Jan 28 that scammers were reportedly sending messages to fans claiming to be from Alonso, asking for donations to help the Premier League club.

The messages include a link to a fraudulent website designed to steal the victim’s personal information and money.

The CIB is urging fans to be vigilant and not to click on links from unknown online message senders.

The public are advised to verify the authenticity of online messages and to avoid clicking on links from unknown senders as well as to be suspicious of messages that ask for personal information or money

The police added that they are working with Liverpool Football Club to investigate the scam.

Alonso, who currently manages German Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen, has been widely tipped to be Klopp’s successor at the English giants after the latter announced that he would be leaving the Premier League club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015 and picked up various accolades including the Champion’s League and the club’s first Premier League title during his nine-year reign. – THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK