Tottenham Hotspur director Fabio Paratici resigns after ban appeal rejected

Fabio Paratici had taken a leave of absence from his role at Spurs pending the outcome of the appeal.PHOTO: REUTERS
Apr 21, 2023 07:47 pm

LONDON – Fabio Paratici has resigned as Tottenham Hotspur’s managing director of football after his appeal against a 30-month ban from football was rejected by Italy’s top sports body, the Premier League club said on Friday.

Paratici lodged his appeal in Italy after governing body Fifa extended the ban imposed on him by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) over his role in transfer deals and finances while at former club Juventus.

He and Juventus have both denied wrongdoing.

The 50-year-old, who joined Tottenham in 2021 following an 11-year stint at Juve, had taken a leave of absence from his role at Spurs pending the outcome of the appeal.

“Fifa ruled to extend the ban worldwide and, whilst there continues to be a dispute as to the scope and extent of the ban, the current worldwide ban prevents Fabio from fulfilling his duties as our Managing Director of Football,” Tottenham said.

“Fabio has consequently taken the decision to resign from his position at the club with immediate effect to focus on his legal position in respect of the FIGC and Fifa rulings.”

Paratici’s case was heard by Italy’s top sports body within the Italian Olympic Committee, which issued its rulings on Thursday.

It cancelled a decision to dock Juventus 15 points in a case centred on the club’s transfer dealings, ordering football authorities to hold a new hearing.

Paratici’s departure adds to the uncertainty surrounding London club Spurs, who are also searching for a new manager after parting ways with Antonio Conte last month. - REUTERS

