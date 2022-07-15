TV broadcast lag for Liverpool v Palace draws ire of StarHub customers

Frustrated StarHub subscribers took to social media to blast the local telco on Friday night (July 15), after a number of them reported lags and malfunctions during the live broadcast of the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy between Liverpool and Crystal Palace.

Facebook user Sulastri Moktar wrote on StarHub's post promoting their free previews of pre-season friendlies: "Very laggy and keeps hanging. Switching to MeWATCH instead."

Another user Nicki Liang reported a 90-second lag on TV compared to Mediacorp stream MeWatch.

Liang said: "That's great but I have serious performance issues. This is the first time I have tried to watch football on TV+ and the stopping and starting has led to my TV being a minute and a half behind MeWATCH less than halfway through the 1st half.

"I am not going to accept this for the Premier League season."

Gabriel Ong also added in a Facebook comment: "EPL season haven't started already laggy. Pls fix it before the season starts."

StarHub is the official broadcaster of the Premier League for the next six seasons.

The telco is also offering live broadcasts of 10 pre-season friendlies involving Premier League clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal for its subscribers.

When contacted, a StarHub spokesman said: "We are aware that a handful of customers have said that they experienced a slight lag while streaming the Standard Chartered 2022 Trophy on our platform.

"The issue has since been resolved. We are monitoring the situation closely and thank our customers for their feedback."