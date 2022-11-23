 World Cup: England captain Kane to have scan on right ankle, Latest Football News - The New Paper
World Cup: England captain Kane to have scan on right ankle

England's forward Harry Kane and Iran defender Morteza Pouraliganji collide on Nov 21, 2022.PHOTO: AFP
Nov 23, 2022 03:34 pm

LONDON – England captain Harry Kane will have a scan on his right ankle before Friday’s World Cup Group B match against the United States, British media reported on Tuesday.

The striker was caught by a tackle from Morteza Pouraliganji in the 48th minute of England’s opener on Monday against Iran, which they won 6-2, and replaced by Callum Wilson in the 75th minute.

Kane, who has suffered ankle problems in the past, was later seen slightly limping and wearing a light strapping. He will have a scan on Wednesday to see if there is any damage.

Kane has scored 51 goals in 76 international appearances and needs two to match Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record.

He won the Golden Boot as England reached the semi-finals in Russia four years ago but did not score against Iran.

Track every Qatar 2022 World Cup match here. - REUTERS

