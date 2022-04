Golf: Tiger struggles to 78 - his worst-ever Masters round

Tiger Woods acknowledges patrons as he walks onto the 18th green during the third round.

AUGUSTA, UNITED STATES (AFP) - Tiger Woods struggled through pain and fatigue to his worst-ever Masters round on Saturday (April 9), firing a six-over par 78 in the third round of the 86th Masters.

Woods continued his incredible comeback 14 months after suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash, but finished with bogeys at 16 and 17 and a double bogey at the 18th.

The 15-time major champion finished 54 holes at Augusta National on seven-over 223 and walked off the course 18 strokes adrift of leader Scottie Scheffler.

The worst prior Masters round for Woods was a 77 he shot in the third round of his 1996 Masters debut as an amateur.

Woods was hospitalised for weeks and unable to walk for months after a February 2021 rollover car crash before battling his way back through rehabilitation to end a 17-month hiatus this week, fighting off pain with every step over hilly Augusta National.

Striding through a stamina test over the 7,510-yard layout, the 46-year-old legend played 18 holes for a third consecutive day for the first time since the accident.