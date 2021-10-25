Golf

Matsuyama thrilled after win in Japan

Oct 25, 2021 06:00 am

Hideki Matsuyama fulfilled a lifetime ambition of winning a US PGA Tour event on home turf in Japan when he eagled the 72nd hole to clinch the Zozo Championship yesterday.

The US Masters champion sealed victory with the shot of the week, a stunning five-wood from 250 yards to set up an eagle three at par-five 18th at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, outside Tokyo.

He drained the 15-foot putt to an ecstatic roar from the 5,000 fans surrounding the green as he completed a magnificent final-round 65 for a five-shot victory over American Cameron Tringale to clinch the US$1.79 million (S$2.4m) prize.

"I'm glad that I was able to convert the energy from the crowd. I'm thrilled," said Matsuyama, who finished on 15-under par with a 265 total. - AFP

