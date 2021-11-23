Golf

Woods shows 'progress' after car crash

Nov 23, 2021 06:00 am

Tiger Woods posted a video of himself hitting balls last Sunday, delivering an upbeat update on his recovery from serious leg injuries suffered in a February car crash.

"Making progress," Woods said in the caption to the video, his first official update on his recovery since April.

The 45-year-old looked at ease, wearing shorts with a compression sock on his right leg, which was shattered when the 15-time Major champion crashed his vehicle in a Los Angeles suburb in February.

The injuries to his lower leg and foot raised fears for his career prospects. - AFP

Matsuyama thrilled after win in Japan

