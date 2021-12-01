Tiger Woods moots part-time return

Tiger Woods spoke in-depth about his future in golf for the first time since a single-car accident in February resulted in injuries to his right leg and foot.

Woods said on Monday during an interview with Golf Digest that he is accepting the "unfortunate reality" that he will no longer be a full-time player on the US PGA Tour.

He said: "I think something that is realistic is playing the Tour one day - never full-time ever again - but pick and choose... a few events a year and you play around that."