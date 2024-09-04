2024 StanChart marathon to end at Anderson Bridge

The 2023 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon saw runners cross the finishing line at the National Stadium.

New routes for the Nov 29-Dec 1 Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) have been announced by race organisers on Sept 4.

Runners taking part in the marathon and half-marathon races will start at the F1 Pit Building on Dec 1, going past landmarks such as the Esplanade, Merlion, Fullerton Hotel, National Stadium and Marina Bay Sands.

The 2023 edition saw runners cross the finishing line at the National Stadium, but the 2024 race will instead end at Anderson Bridge due to the Dec 8-Jan 5 Asean Football Federation Championship, which will see at least two matches held at the stadium.

National distance runner Shaun Goh, winner of the 2023 SCSM men’s half-marathon, who is looking forward to battling teammate Jon Lim again, said: “I’m excited to be back this year competing.

“The SCSM is our biggest local race, and it’s always a good test to see where you stand amongst the local competition.

“In last year’s edition, I had a really tough battle with Jon Lim, who came in second, and just barely scraped out the win, so I’m very excited for our rematch.”

The full marathon will see runners go past Suntec City and the Fountain of Wealth and head west via West Coast Highway and past VivoCity on the way back.

The 5km and 10km events on Nov 30 will be full road races, with runners starting at the F1 Pit Building and similarly ending at Anderson Bridge.

There will also be a kids dash, featuring a 600m and 900m race at the F1 Pit Building on Nov 29 for children aged 12 and under.

This year’s SCSM will also see the return of the Ekiden, a relay race that will see teams of five runners taking turns to complete the marathon route.

The category last featured at the SCSM in 2021, when runners had to follow safe management measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The last full-form Ekiden was held in 2019.

Roy Teo, Sport Singapore’s chief of industry development, technology and innovation group, said: “With the return of the Ekiden Challenge for 2024, we’re set to see even greater participation.

“Witnessing thousands of runners on the streets is truly inspiring and encourages more to embrace the sport.”

Ong Ling Lee, sports and wellness executive director of the Singapore Tourism Board, added: “The introduction of the new routes and the historic Anderson Bridge as the finishing line marks an exciting chapter for the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon.

“We are proud to support the race, a true embodiment of the sporting spirit, and a showcase of our iconic landmarks, from the Esplanade to Gardens by the Bay.”

Details on the new racing routes can be found here