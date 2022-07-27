All-female W Series and Thai TSS The Super Series to be held in Singapore for the first time

Singapore will host the seventh round of the 2022 W Series season, which is currently led by champion Jamie Chadwick.

The all-female single-seater W Series racing championship will make its Asian debut in the Republic as a support race for the Sept 30-Oct 2 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, organisers said on Wednesday (July 27).

One of Asia's most competitive GT Series and the biggest in Thailand, TSS The Super Series, will also make its maiden appearance at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as a support race that same weekend.

The 24-year-old Briton has won the first five races of current campaign, which has a record 10 races.

W Series chief executive officer Catherine Muir said Asia is a key market for the series.

She added: "The Marina Bay Street Circuit has built a fantastic reputation for great racing and we're sure the atmosphere will be incredible as racing returns there after a break.

"We staged our first-ever race on a street circuit in Miami in May to great acclaim, and I'm sure our drivers will put on another exciting show at Marina Bay and continue to inspire new fans of W Series in Asia."

The W Series had been due to make its Asian debut at Japan's Suzuka but plans were changed because of "unforeseeable operational challenges", said Muir in a Reuters story.

She added: "Since we announced our 2022 race calendar in January, the global landscape has changed considerably.

"It is with regret that we will not be racing in Japan this year ... but the challenges involved in doing so have increased significantly in the past six months, meaning that for a young business like ours it is sadly no longer possible to hold a race there."

TSS The Super Series, which is sanctioned by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), features a mix of GT3/ GTM and GTC supercars.

Two invitation races will also be staged here, with 27 drivers from all over the world including Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

Singapore Grand Prix deputy chairman Colin Syn was thrilled that both series are being staged here for the first time, noting that the W Series "is leading the way in promoting diversity and gender equality in motor sports". He also hailed the TSS The Super Series for its "superb line-up of GT supercars".

The Singapore Grand Prix returns after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic. Dutchman Max Verstappen leads the drivers' championship ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while Verstappen's Red Bull team are top of the constructors' standings followed by Ferrari and eight-time champions Mercedes.

Another new feature which should please ticket holders is the chance to see their favourite drivers up close during a meet-and-greet session on Oct 1 at the Zone 1 Wharf Stage.