'Back on Track' campaign to get locals geared up for return of F1 night race

Formula One fans getting up close to watch the pit crew in action at the Mercedes AMG garage during the Thursday Pit Lane Experience ahead of the 2017 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on 14 September 2017.

Race promoter Singapore GP is inviting local residents to get ‘Back on Track’ with the launch of a community campaign and a slew of free activities throughout the heartlands.

The campaign features a mix of crowd favourites as well as new initiatives to get locals geared up for the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 on Sep 30 - Oct 2.

After a two-year hiatus, Singaporeans can look forward to the return of the Pit Lane Experience, a #SingaporeGP Roving Truck, and a Simulator Challenge.

There are also brand new programmes, such as Formula 1 race screenings, an art collaboration – Project F1 HeARTland – and pop-up events islandwide to celebrate the return of Formula 1 to the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Pit Lane Experience (Sep 29)

Back for the eighth year, the Pit Lane Experience will see up to 4,000 lucky fans getting up close to the Formula 1 team garages and cars, as they walk down the pit lane. This returning crowd favourite will also give fans the opportunity to experience the F1 Village and enjoy performances in Zone 1 of the Marina Bay Street Circuit a day before the Circuit Park officially opens. Local residents can ballot for a free pair of tickets from Aug 15.

Free F1 Screenings & Simulator Challenge with #SingaporeGP Roving Truck (Jul 8 – Sep 29)

Keep a lookout for the #SingaporeGP Roving Truck as it makes pit stops at over 30 locations, bringing a slice of Formula 1 to a neighbourhood near you.

In the lead up to the race, the first-of-its-kind truck in Singapore will offer free live screenings of races via Singtel TV. Fans can cheer for their favourite drivers at screenings of the Formula 1 races in Austria, France, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy at select locations islandwide. Those who attend the screenings will also be able to double their balloting chances of getting tickets for the Pit Lane Experience.

With network partner Singtel’s ultra-responsive 5G connectivity, visitors will enjoy an immersive racing experience with the Simulator Challenge. Singapore’s fastest racers will compete in four gruelling rounds between July and September for a chance to win tickets to the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022.

The truck will also feature a host of F1-themed games, where participants stand a chance to win attractive prizes from Singapore GP.

Race On Festival @ West Coast (Aug 27)

An exciting line-up of free fun-filled activities await at the Race On Festival at West Coast Community Centre on Aug 27.

As part of the National Day Street Party, visitors can have a go at the simulators on the #SingaporeGP Roving Truck and get an up-close view of a McLaren 720S and the extremely rare McLaren Elva – one of only 149 units worldwide – in an exclusive display by Eurokars Supersports.

Also featured at the festival is the first-ever Mighty AllStars phygital collectible showcase in Singapore of all the drivers from the 2022 Formula 1 season.

Designed and sculpted by YARMS Studio, the Mighty AllStars F1 (2022 Collector’s) features 8-inch premium vinyl collectibles of all 20 drivers from the 10 teams in the 2022 F1 season, including Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lewis Hamilton.

The F1 collection is produced by Mighty Jaxx, a local award-winning integrated future culture platform that designs and produces digital and phygital collectibles.

Also, limited Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2022 Friday Zone 4 Walkabout tickets will be available for sale on site at a special price of $48, exclusively to local residents.

Project F1 HeARTland (Aug 27 – Oct 2)

Art meets Formula 1 in this first-of-its-kind community art project, which brings together local artists 8EyedSpud and HAFI as well as children from Superhero Me, a non-profit inclusive arts group. Together, the participants will create two special artworks embodying the spirit of Formula 1: passion and innovation.

The unique photo opportunities will also come to life with an Augmented Reality (AR) filter. The artwork will make its debut at the Race On Festival at West Coast on Aug 27, with the remaining artwork displayed at One Punggol on Sep 24, as well as at the Circuit Park over the race weekend.

For more information about the Back on Track campaign, visit www.singaporegp.sg/en/back-on-track