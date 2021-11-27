Sports

Badminton: Loh Kean Yew to meet world No. 2 Viktor Axelsen in Indonesia Open final

Loh Kean Yew beat Rasmus Gemke 21-14, 21-7 in the semi-final on Nov 27, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
National shuttler Loh Kean Yew set up a date with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in the final of the Indonesia Open after a solid 21-14, 21-7 win over Rasmus Gemke in the semi-final on Saturday (Nov 27) evening.

Loh, the 24-year-old world No. 26, will play world No. 2 Axelsen at the Bali International Convention Centre on Sunday.

If he wins the Super 1000 tournament, Loh will also earn a spot in the year-end BWF World Tour Finals, which would be a first for a Singaporean male player.

There is added intrigue to the final as Loh had trained with Axelsen in Dubai for a month in August and September, a stint which has helped the Singaporean kick on to a fine run of form.

The pair had met as recently as October, when Loh lost 21-19, 21-14 to Axelsen in the first round of the Denmark Open in Odense in 35 minutes.

Axelsen had beaten Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-19, 21-15 in the other semi-final played earlier.

Loh Kean Yew beat Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus 21-9, 21-4.
Team Singapore

Loh Kean Yew thrashes Dane in 24 mins, progress into semi-finals

