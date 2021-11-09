Sports

Bowling: Five Singaporeans qualify for singles match play round at IBF Super World C'ships

(From left) Singapore's women bowlers New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan, Iliya Syamim and Shayna Ng.PHOTO: SINGAPORE BOWLING FEDERATION
Kimberly Kwek
Nov 09, 2021 03:26 pm

National bowlers Cherie Tan, Shayna Ng, New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim made the cut for the women’s singles match play round at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships on Monday (Nov 8) after finishing among the top 32 in the field of 92.

Tan came in third with a 10-game 2,374 total at the Dubai International Bowling Centre, followed by Ng (2,259) in 10th.

New was 11th with 2,253 pinfalls, while tournament debutante Iliya Syamim (2,238) came in 14th.

Darren Ong also booked his spot in the men’s singles match play round after finishing 10th (2,324) in the qualifiers earlier on Monday.

His compatriot Jonovan Neo, whose 2,227 total saw him finish tied 32nd with Finland’s Tomas Kayhko, will have a one-game roll-off on Wednesday to determine who gets the final match play round berth.

Cheah Ray Han (2,102) and Jomond Chia (2,067) came in 69th and 75th respectively.

Team sports for up to 10 people to resume

The match play round will see athletes divided into four groups of eight, with the top two athletes advancing to the quarter-finals.

