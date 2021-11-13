Bowling: Singapore's Shayna Ng, Cherie Tan win gold, silver in IBF Super World C'ships

Singapore bowlers Shayna Ng (left) and Cherie Tan showing with their gold and silver medals respectively at the IBF Super World Championship.

National bowler Shayna Ng clinched the women's singles gold medal at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships on Friday (Nov 12), after beating compatriot Cherie Tan in the final.

It was a tight contest between the two teammates in the two-game final at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub in Expo 2020 Dubai, with Ng and Tan taking a game each.

Ng won the first game 234-215, while Tan clinched the second 226-206, resulting in a ninth and 10th frame roll-off, which the former won 49-27.

Ng, 32, said: “It’s been the first major since 2019 so we are very glad to finish first and second, it’s a great result for Singapore.”

In the last-four stage, Tan, 33, pulled away early on to easily beat Canada’s Sarah Klassen 246-193, while Ng had a slightly tougher time in getting past Sofia Rodriguez of Guatemala 216-203.

In the mixed team qualification event earlier on Friday, both Singapore teams advanced to the matchplay round.

The first team comprising Tan, Ng, Darren Ong and Cheah Ray Han came in fourth in the 46-team qualifiers, while New Hui Fen, Iliya Syamim, Jonovan Neo and Joel Tan placed eighth.