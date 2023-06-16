Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA game

Conor McGregor is alleged to have “aggressively kissed” his accuser before attempting to force her into multiple sex acts.

MIAMI – Mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals in Miami last week, according to multiple US reports on Thursday.

ESPN and TMZ Sports cited letters from the woman’s lawyer which said the 34-year-old Irishman “violently” assaulted her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Centre during the Miami Heat’s Game 4 defeat by the Denver Nuggets on June 9.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star is also alleged to have “aggressively kissed” his accuser before attempting to force her into multiple sex acts.

McGregor has denied the allegations in a statement e-mailed to AFP by his attorney Barbara Llanes.

“The allegations are false. Mr McGregor will not be intimidated,” Llanes said in the statement.

Police in Miami, meanwhile, would only confirm that its special victims unit was investigating a report filed last Sunday, two days after the alleged incident occurred.

“This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time,” a Miami Police Department statement to AFP said, without mentioning McGregor by name.

Both the Heat and the NBA said they were aware of the reports and are investigating.

“We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation,” Miami said in a statement.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment.”

McGregor’s conduct at the game had already come under scrutiny after an incident during a timeout in which he punched a Heat mascot after he appeared on court for a pre-planned promotional spot.

The person wearing the mascot costume was later taken to a local hospital for medical treatment before being released later that evening after receiving pain medication.

McGregor is one of the biggest global stars in the history of the hugely successful UFC mixed martial arts circuit, formerly holding the featherweight and lightweight titles.

He has taken part in several money-spinning pay-per-view events, most notably the 2017 crossover boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas which generated about US$550 million (S$735 million) in total revenue and earned the former plumber’s apprentice from Dublin around US$100 million. - AFP