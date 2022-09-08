Great Eastern Women's Run returns with in-person race on Nov 20

The event was cancelled in 2020 owing to the pandemic and the 2021 edition (above) saw the elite-only half-marathon.

The Great Eastern Women's Run (GEWR) will return on Nov 20 with a physical all-women race for the first time since 2019, organisers announced on Thursday.

The event was cancelled in 2020 owing to the pandemic and the 2021 edition saw the elite-only half-marathon, which featured 15 runners, held in a physical format, marking the return of in-person competitive racing in Singapore.

There was also a virtual component for the public across five categories: 5km, 10km, 21.1km, 113km, as well as 2km for mothers and daughters aged five to 12.

The event had close to 13,000 participants in 2019.

Colin Chan, Great Eastern's managing director of group marketing, said: "We're really excited to welcome our stalwart supporters back to the Great Eastern Women's Run, as it is a key fixture in our sponsorship calendar, and one which is highly anticipated by Singapore's female running community.

"We look forward to celebrating with our runners and encouraging them to break new ground, achieve their personal milestones and unlock their own versions of greatness. Through the run, we also hope to inspire action and raise funds for the local charities we support."

Members of the public can sign up for the 10km, 5 km or 2km Mummy + Me categories this time.

There will also be a competitive 21.1km race for invited local elite athletes. All runners will flag off from the Singapore Sports Hub.

Manager Sherleen Ng is looking forward to taking part in the 2km Mummy + Me race with her six-year-old daughter.

The 36-year-old took part in the virtual event in 2021 and ran individually in two previous editions of the GEWR before that.

She said: "It feels great running alongside fellow female participants from all walks of life. It reminds me of the strength behind each and every woman.

"Covid has taught me not to take anything for granted. The physical race this year is definitely an added push for me to soak in the race atmosphere once again."

In the lead up to the race, participants can join exclusive pre-race virtual and physical activities organised specially for GEWR 2022, via the 42Race* virtual platform.

These activities include a virtual run milestone challenge that helps runners ease into the momentum of running up to the race day.

There will also be activities for participants and families at the Race Village at the Singapore Sports Hub on Nov 20.