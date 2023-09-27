Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder wins S’pore’s first gold at Asian Games; sailor Ryan Lo adds second gold

Kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder (left) and sailor Ryan Lo both won gold medals at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

NINGBO, China – Maximilian Maeder claimed Singapore’s first gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games, as he finished first in the men’s formula kite on Wednesday.

Teammate Ryan Lo then went on to win a second gold for the Republic in the ILCA 7.

Reigning world champion Maximilian, who is making his Asiad debut, sealed his first title at the continental event after the final day of the men’s Formula Kite was canned owing to wind conditions.

The 17-year-old has dominated the field at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, winning all 16 of his races and needed just one win in the medal series to secure the gold.

Lo, 26, who won bronzes in the optimist and laser standard at the 2010 and 2018 Asiads respectively, sealed his first title at the continental event with the medal race was cancelled on Wednesday.

His gold medal also secured him an Olympic quota spot for the 2024 Paris Games.

Victoria Chan also clinched a bronze in the Women’s ILCA – her medal race was also canned.

The results at the Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre on Wednesday brings Singapore’s medal tally for sailing at these Asian Games to two gold, two silver and three bronzes. At the last edition in Jakarta in 2018, the sailing contingent won a gold and bronze.

Wushu exponent Kimberly Ong won the country’s first medal at the competition on Monday with her bronze in the women’s changquan.