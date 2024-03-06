OCBC Cycle back for 16th edition with new 40km Foldie Ride

Dr Hing Siong Chen, President of Singapore Cycling Federation, at the launch of OCBC Cycle Singapore on March 5.

Nearly 24 hours before the launch of the OCBC Cycle 2024, cycling enthusiasts Jeffrey Chung, Jimmy Cheng and Phillip Ong were in the queue at Orchard Gateway on March 4 to register.

The trio, who cycle together weekly, were there to sign up for the May 11-12 event’s latest category – the 40-kilometre Foldie Ride by Brompton.

Chung, who was first in line, said: “I think it is quite fair because people who are riding the foldable bikes will have their own category.”

“The race is 40km, very short, I think I can clear it in around an hour,” added the 43-year-old, who rides four to five times a week.

The three cycling buddies, along with two others, were rewarded on March 5 with a Samsung Galaxy Watch5 pro worth $712.

The first 150 on-site received other registration gifts.

Back for its 16th edition, OCBC Cycle expects over 7,000 riders across 10 categories, with 1,000 taking part in the Foldie Ride.

Those who sign up for the new category will receive a special commemorative Brompton-branded event T-shirt and medal. Brompton will also be organising training rides and bicycle maintenance workshops.

The Speedway SEA Championship will return for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, with teams from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, 2019 champions the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam competing.

The other categories are: The Sportive Ride (40km), The Straits Times Ride (20km), Mighty Savers Kids and Family Ride, Speedway Club and Corporate Championships, and the Virtual Ride (100km, 500km).

Participants will be able to enjoy the scenic route past landmarks like the Benjamin Sheares Bridge, Singapore Flyer and Gardens by the Bay before finishing inside the National Stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub.

OCBC Group chief executive officer Helen Wong said: “During the past 15 years, OCBC Cycle Singapore has brought in new rides and sponsors while proudly remaining Singapore’s signature mass cycling fiesta on closed roads.

“Today, as we launch the event’s 16th edition, we hope to continue leveraging OCBC Cycle as a platform to galvanise people and communities.”

Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen noted that the race has come a long way since its first edition in 2009, which saw over 5,000 cyclists.

He said: “Wow, it’s amazing, the event was here even before I became president and I’ve been going for most of the editions.

“It’s a very good event for Singapore, because it brings the community together and also now is becoming an international brand, bringing a lot of awareness from overseas as well.”

Early bird prices are pegged at $50 for The Straits Times Ride, $89 for the Sportive and Foldie Rides, and $340 for the Speedway Championships (club and corporate).

Interested participants can sign up at register.ocbccycle.com