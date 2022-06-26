Singapore women assured of two more medals at IBF under-21 world bowling championships
Singapore's bowlers have secured two more medals at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Under-21 World Championships after both women's doubles pairs qualified for the semi-finals.
Arianne Tay and Colleen Pee and teammates Tay Ning and Quek Lu Yi finished joint first in Group A of the matchplay round with 18 points each at the Olympia Bowling lanes in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Sunday (June 26).
The other two countries to make the semi-finals, which will take place next Wednesday, are France and hosts Sweden.
This is Singapore's third medal at the IBF U-21 World Championships. Earlier this week, Pee was also guaranteed a medal after making the semi-finals of the women's singles, which will also be contested next Wednesday.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now