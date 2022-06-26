Singapore women assured of two more medals at IBF under-21 world bowling championships

Arianne Tay and Colleen Pee and teammates Tay Ning and Quek Lu Yi finished joint first in Group A of the matchplay round.

Singapore's bowlers have secured two more medals at the International Bowling Federation (IBF) Under-21 World Championships after both women's doubles pairs qualified for the semi-finals.

Arianne Tay and Colleen Pee and teammates Tay Ning and Quek Lu Yi finished joint first in Group A of the matchplay round with 18 points each at the Olympia Bowling lanes in Helsingborg, Sweden, on Sunday (June 26).

The other two countries to make the semi-finals, which will take place next Wednesday, are France and hosts Sweden.

This is Singapore's third medal at the IBF U-21 World Championships. Earlier this week, Pee was also guaranteed a medal after making the semi-finals of the women's singles, which will also be contested next Wednesday.