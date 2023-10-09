Singapore’s bowlers win both gold and silver medals at world championships

The Republic’s bowlers have claimed a historic one-two at the World Bowling Championships in Kuwait on Monday.

Darren Ong beat teammate Jaris Goh 184-179, 208-164 in the men’s singles final to clinch gold.

Ong had come from behind to beat Germany’s Tobias Boerding 208-222, 224-173, 225-213 in the semi-finals, while Goh overcame Qatar’s Ghanim Aboujassoum 211-204, 248-242.

Ong’s victory is the first by a male Singaporean bowler in the singles category since Remy Ong’s triumph in the 2006 world championships in South Korea.