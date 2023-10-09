 Singapore’s bowlers win both gold and silver medals at world championships, Latest Team Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore’s bowlers win both gold and silver medals at world championships

Singapore's Darren Ong competing at the 2018 Asian Games.The Straits Times
Melvyn Teoh
Oct 09, 2023 11:25 pm

The Republic’s bowlers have claimed a historic one-two at the World Bowling Championships in Kuwait on Monday.

Darren Ong beat teammate Jaris Goh 184-179, 208-164 in the men’s singles final to clinch gold.

Ong had come from behind to beat Germany’s Tobias Boerding 208-222, 224-173, 225-213 in the semi-finals, while Goh overcame Qatar’s Ghanim Aboujassoum 211-204, 248-242.

Ong’s victory is the first by a male Singaporean bowler in the singles category since Remy Ong’s triumph in the 2006 world championships in South Korea.

