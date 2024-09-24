Historic win for Team Singapore at Asian championships

(From left) Jaris Goh, Nu’man Syahmi, Mike Ong, Joel Tan, Darren Ong and Jomond Chia with their gold medals at the Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships.

Following their mantra religiously, the Singapore men’s team “stuck to their process” while competing at the Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships in Bangkok.

What the sextet – Darren Ong, Jaris Goh, Joel Tan, Mike Ong, Jomond Chia and Nu’man Syahmi – did not realise after completing the second block of games on Sept 23 was that they had done enough to be crowned champions.

When the final scores at the Blu-O Rhythm & Bowl showed that they had maintained their lead from the previous day with 6,449 pinfalls, finishing narrowly ahead of Malaysia (6,423), there were no more processes to stick to.

Instead, tears flowed freely upon realising that they had created history by becoming the first Singapore men’s team to win the event since 1982.

Darren, the 2023 singles world champion, told The Straits Times: “We weren’t aware of the scores from the other teams so when we found out we have managed to stay ahead, everyone was just overjoyed with the results.

“We kept being focused till the last shot was thrown and made the best decisions for (ourselves) throughout the entire block.”

The 28-year-old added that conditions on the second day were different. “We knew we had a good lead coming in today but that didn’t affect our decision-making as a team,” he noted.

“It was a different lane pattern from the day before, so we stuck with our game plan and improvised as the day went along.”

They had amassed a lead of more than 200 pinfalls after the first block a day earlier, but almost lost their advantage in the final game on Sept 23 when their Causeway rivals outscored them by 123 pinfalls.

Fortunately, their dominant start was enough to ensure a 26-pinfall victory as Malaysia finished second and Hong Kong (6,237) third.

Nu’man said they were “speechless” after emulating the 1982 team of Ronnie Ng, Peter Liew, Leon Lim, K.T. Ong and A.K. Yong. The 24-year-old, who won his first-ever international title, added: “The team did their part and stood up for one another during tough times.”

Darren said: “Everyone is ecstatic with the results. It has always been one of the goals for the men’s team and the fact that we were able to accomplish it today is truly fulfilling and all the hours we put in have paid off.”

Senior assistant coach Vincent Lim described the victory as “surreal”, adding: “We were preparing for this for a very long time.

“There were many near misses in the past editions, whether it’s the Asian or world championships, so we know that if we just stick to our processes like in the peaking cycle, the outcome will take care of itself.

“It was a privilege to be part of this historic achievement and we believe that it is only the beginning. Everyone in the national programme is special, and we believe that when given the opportunities to step up, any one of them will be ready to do so.”

The win was even sweeter for Nu’man, who had come agonisingly close several times in the men’s singles in 2024.

He was third at the Macau-China International Open in June, before placing second at the Brunswick Euro Challenge in July.

He said: “I will treasure this moment. It’s a breakthrough after coming close in two competitions this year. This gives me confidence and belief to perform at the best level.”

Nu’man, Darren and Chia will have another shot at a gold when they take part in the Masters on Sept 24 and 25. They will be joined by four female teammates – Daphne Tan, New Hui Fen, Bernice Lim and Shayna Ng.

Along with Cherie Tan and Colleen Pee, the quartet had finished fourth in the women’s team event with 5,847 pinfalls behind South Korea (6,100), Malaysia (6,083) and Japan (5,988).

Singapore have won three golds and a silver so far.

Daphne, who won the singles crown and women’s trios title with New and Lim, earned a silver in the women’s all events with 5,104 pinfalls, only behind Malaysia’s Sin Li Jane (5,152) and ahead of Japan’s Yuri Sato (5,054).