S'pore secure medal in women's trios at IBF World Super C'ships

National bowlers Cherie Tan, New Hui Fen, Shayna Ng and Iliya Syamim have secured another medal for Singapore at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships after qualifying for the semi-finals of the women’s trios on Thursday (Nov 11).

The Republic’s team beat Malaysia’s Siti Safiyah, Natasha Roslan, Faten Najihah and Nur Syazwani Sahar 254-203 in the quarter-finals at the Dubai International Bowling Centre to set up a clash with South Korea in the semi-finals on Sunday.

Teams are allowed to field up to four players in their line-ups.

The other semi-final will feature Guatemala and Colombia, with the winners of each match progressing to the final.

The losing semi-finalists will be awarded bronze medals as there is no play-off for third place.

Tan and Ng are also guaranteed medals in the women’s singles and will compete in the semi-finals on Friday (Nov 12).

In the men’s trios, Darren Ong, Jomond Chia, Jonovan Neo and Cheah Ray Han made it to the matchplay round but did not progress to the quarter-finals.