Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon returns in full format, 50k runners expected in Dec

Up to 50,000 runners are expected to hit the streets as the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) returns to its full physical format this year for the first time since 2019, organisers announced on Wednesday (June 22).

The 5km and 10km runs will take place on Dec 3 while the 21.1km half marathon and 42.195km will take place on Dec 4.

Priority registration opens at 10am on June 23 for SCSM 300km Club runners as well as participants of the full marathon in the 2019 SCSM.

Public registration starts at 10am on June 24.

Before the pandemic, the annual marquee event typically saw about 50,000 local and foreign participants.

Last year's hybrid format had 4,000 runners in the Ekiden (team of four), 5km and 10km events at The Float @ Marina Bay for the first in-person mass participation event since the pandemic.

The marathon and half marathon, however ,were offered only in a virtual format as part of the SCSM's Virtual Race (VR) Grand Finale. The other VR categories were 5km, 10km, Kids 1.5km and Kids 3km.

Managing director of Asia for the Ironman Group Jeff Edwards said: "With the restrictions easing, we are delighted to be able to organise an event that our runners have grown to love year after year.

"We have full confidence that this year's event will mark the safe return of mass participation events as we come back bigger than 2021, with more in-person race categories and a mass start."

Lim Teck Yin, Sport Singapore chief executive added that the event "reaffirms our commitment to bring mass participation events back" while growing and engaging the local running community.

He added: "Running has featured as one of Singaporeans' most popular physical activities over the years, with more people taking it up in the last two years.

"The welcome return of a full-scale SCSM will once again bring new and experienced runners, families and friends together to challenge themselves, train, and bond towards a year-end goal."

This year, participants can also sign up for the Double Up Challenge, in which they will have to complete the 5km or 10km race as well as the half marathon or full marathon. They will receive a special medal upon completion.

Prevailing safe management measures will be in place and road closures are expected. Further details will be provided soon.

A new SCSM logo, featuring Singapore's most famous icons the Merlion and the Orchid, was also unveiled. Visit this website for more information.