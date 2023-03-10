Amazing Victory to go one better

Three-time winner Amazing Victory gets in with a handy 52.2kg and should atone for his last-start defeat by Atullibigeal in Race 7 at Sha Tin on Saturday. He is getting 2.27kg from his conqueror for a 1 1/4-length defeat. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,400M)

1 Speedstar is closing in on a first win. He is racing well and the dip to Class 5 is exactly what he is after. The inside gate will further enhance his chances.

2 Asian One has found his mark and is racing competitively in this grade, especially as a winner two runs ago. Zac Purton’s booking catches the eye.

8 Take What You Need mixes his form but has the ability to score.

14 Travel Glory slots in light. He gets his chance against this group in this grade and should be well over the odds.

Race 2 (1,200M)

2 Laser Victory was super impressive first-up. He can continue on an upward trajectory and the inside gate should allow him to find the right spot on the speed.

4 Moon Catcher caught the eye in a recent trial and should have value on debut.

6 Watch Buddy also steps out for his first start. Trainer Ricky Yiu has done well with newcomers this season and the previous. Keep a close watch.

3 Moduleconstruction appears to be steadily improving.

Race 3 (1,000M)

6 Like That has form and was a winner down the straight. This does not appear to be an overly strong contest and he boasts a rather slick personal best time over this course and distance.

2 Run Run Cool knows what he is doing down the straight. He has been consistent all season.

7 Juneau Flash was an impressive course-and-distance winner two starts ago. Holding his form, he should be competitive up in grade.

11 Team Spirit can roll forward to stake his claims with no weight on his back.

Race 4 (1,400m)

4 Owners’ Praise is trending upward. He is an impressive talent who looks well placed to make it back-to-back wins. The inside gate will afford him every chance.

3 Fast Buck was a tidy winner two runs ago. A solid competitor, he should be fighting out the finish.

2 Red Brick Fighter is always a threat in this grade. He is a winner already this season and is capable of adding another to his record.

10 Hero Icon is lightly raced but has more ability than what his record suggests. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,800M)

13 Pakistan Friend finds a suitable contest. With Wednesday’s treble-winning Matthew Chadwick aboard, he gets every chance off the right rating.

3 Kyrus Unicorn commands respect. From the draw, he may need luck. But he should be able to skim the rail and save vital ground.

7 Gold Tack continues to improve and should be able to break through with Hugh Bowman at the helm at start No. 5.

4 Flying Mojito is after back-to-back wins. The wide gate is his hindrance, too.

Race 6 (1,000M)

14 Speedy Fortune will finish much closer than he did last start with an ounce of luck. The light weight and the draw give him a great opportunity.

8 Hong Kong Hall has trialled well ahead of his debut. Purton sticks aboard for race day and he shapes as a major contender.

1 Cheval Valiant gets a handy 10lb (4.54kg) off his back with apprentice Angus Chung engaged.

4 Innoconstruction has done well in his three starts in Hong Kong. Expect further improvement.

Race 7 (1,400M)

9 Amazing Victory slots in light and continues to improve with every race. He gets the right draw and is capable of going one better, especially under only 115lb (52.2kg).

6 Atullibigeal, who beat Amazing Victory last start and is conceding 5lb for a 1¼-length difference, is also expected to run well ahead of the BMW Hong Kong Derby.

5 Bourbonaire caught the eye in a recent trial at Conghua. He mixes his form but is hard to catch on his day. He has class.

3 Circuit Stellar chases back-to-back wins. He has the form to do it.

Race 8 (1,400M)

12 Fighting Star appears capable of leading this group in Class 4. His forward style of racing should reward him once more.

6 Run Run Buddy won well last time. He has found out what it is all about and gets another winning shot.

5 Publicist has the class but he is struggling to piece it all together. The booking of Purton will assist that.

4 Universal Horizon will not be too far away. He is on the improve since being gelded last November.

Race 9 (1,400M)

1 Red Lion has been so close to a first win. He gets another excellent chance with Purton hopping up from Gate 4. The one to beat.

10 Master Tornado clearly has ability and his record cannot be underestimated. He will likely cross in early from the wide gate.

5 Chiu Chow Spirit did well to finish fifth first-up in Hong Kong. He can take another step forward.

8 Setanta has consistency on his side and has been finishing off his recent races very strongly.

Race 10 (1,200M)

5 Happy Mission has the draw on his side. He is showing signs of improvement and the expected soft run appears favourable. He will take a big step forward.

1 Dragon’s Luck will need to cross in from out wide if he is to lead. He is the one to beat but there are a few things not in his favour.

6 Golden Express is lightly raced and capable. He is going to continue to improve.

10 Wonder Kit continues to advance. He has yet to win but is showing signs that the first triumph is just around the corner.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club