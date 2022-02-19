Amirul feels great to be back at Kranji

Malaysian jockey Amirul Ismadi will start his Kranji comeback today with three rides – Beer Garden in Race 1, Black Taipan in Race 2 and Gold City in Race 11.

The long wait to return to riding at Kranji is over for Malaysian jockey Amirul Ismadi.

Granted a one-year licence by the Singapore Turf Club last November, the 27-year-old son of former top local jockey-turned-trainer Ismadi Ismail has finally obtained his employment pass to ride at Kranji.

He returned the previous Sunday to the scene where he rode 53 winners from 2016 to 2019. He started riding track work for a few trainers last Friday and rode in a trial on Thursday morning.

Unlike before, when he was apprenticed to Kranji-based New Zealand trainer Stephen Gray, he will be freelancing this time. He is now a full-fledged jockey with a 1kg claim.

For a start, he has picked up three rides today – Beer Garden (Race 1) for trainer Jerome Tan and Black Taipan (Race 2) and Gold City (Race 11) for trainer Tim Fitzsimmons.

“I applied in the middle of last year and I was surprised I was given a one-year licence. I am really grateful to the Singapore Turf Club,” said the natural light weight, who can ride at 50kg.

“I am feeling really great and positive for the season. Hopefully, I can do well.”

Amirul’s first stint in Singapore was halted after he copped a four-month suspension for not riding Romantic to the satisfaction of the stewards in November 2019.

He failed in his appeal and had to return to Malaysia, where he rode 38 winners before he relocated to Singapore.

But, as luck would have it, just when he could resume riding, the pandemic forced Malaysian racing to lock down for many months.

His application to ride at Kranji last year was unsuccessful. He rode in his Ipoh base and Penang, and garnered four wins from 48 rides.

He also operated a carwash business to support his family.

But Singapore is where his heart lies. He jumped with joy when he was issued a full-year’s licence for 2022.

“I actually told myself two years ago, that if I get the licence again, I want to make the most out of it,” said Amirul, who won the Perak Derby in 2015 and 2016 aboard the aptly named Littlebitofjoy.

