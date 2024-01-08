Another Lim’s find reaches the top

Koh Teck Huat riding for the Daniel Meagher-Lim's Stable team is a rare sight, but Lim's Bighorn brought up their second win together on Jan 6. They first combined for a win with Lim's Knight on Jan 15, 2023.

Lim’s Bighorn’s all-the-way win on Jan 6 gave trainer Daniel Meagher every reason to be happy with his first day at the office in 2024.

Not only did the Australian lead in a second winner, after September scored earlier, but Lim’s Bighorn was also among a batch of 14 horses his biggest supporter, Lim’s Stable, bought at the end of 2022.

Meagher’s smile for the latter reason was a little bittersweet, though.

The Lim’s Stable unleashed the purse strings at a time when the industry needed to bounce back from the shackles of Covid-19 between 2020 and 2022.

Other owners also travelled to sales again, bolstered by the signs of a second lease of life.

Lim’s even named their 14 new purchases after mountains around the world, inspired by the meteoric rise of their superstar, Lim’s Kosciuszko.

To establish a link between a naming pattern and the next champion may sound a touch naive, but it was mostly in the name of fun.

Sadly, fun has given way to gloom. That light at the end of the tunnel is shortlived. It would burn out by Oct 5, the date of Singapore racing’s impending demise.

Meanwhile, it is still business as usual for the remaining 18 trainers, including Meagher.

Having seen all of the 14 Lim’s newcomers race bar one, Lim’s Diablo, it would be safe to assume the next Lim’s Kosciuszko will not emerge in the next 10 months, even if Lim’s Saltoro has already been anointed as a possible heir apparent by some.

The son of Shamexpress – hence the choice of Asian peak Saltoro to follow the same first alphabet of the sire as per the Lim’s horses’ naming convention – is undefeated in three starts, but still has all to prove at a higher level.

Among the others from that shopping spree to have shown ability, Lim’s Puncak Jaya is honest and Lim’s Fuji has won once in maiden company.

Lim’s Bighorn has also opened the score in an Open Maiden race, but Meagher seems to have more time for the Better Than Ready three-year-old – even if his initial assessment was not too flattering.

“He was a dumb horse when he first came to us. He’s such a slow learner,” he said.

“He’s learned a lot. He’s picked up a lot in the last three months.

“We’ve been very patient with Mr Lim Siah Mong’s young horses, and it’s good to see they are starting to hit their straps.”

Though Lim did say he would continue to race horses in Australia and Hong Kong post-Oct 5, he is not jumping ship yet.

“Mr Lim and all my owners told me to continue training for them till the end,” said Meagher. “After that, nobody really knows what will happen.”

For now, Meagher, a young father of three – whose well-known Victorian racing family trains from Brisbane these days – is keeping his eyes on the road.

“I really liked today’s wins by Lim’s Bighorn and September. It’s a great start,” said Meagher.

“I also liked how the moment TH (Teck Huat) Koh moved on Lim’s Bighorn, he the just took off. It was a peach of a ride.”

Meagher shared only one win with Koh before, Lim’s Knight on Jan 15, 2023, but is keen to improve that score.

“I’d like to support TH more often. I did that late last year with four rides,” said Meagher.

“I’ll still use Marc Lerner, Benny Woodworth where I can, but it’s good to have one more option.”

Meagher said he was impressed with the way the Singaporean lightweight jockey followed his instructions to a tee.

He let the gelding glide across the face of the field from his outermost alley (12) to find the rail.

From that point, Koh just had to save enough petrol for the last 300m. Lim’s Bighorn – named after mountains in Wyoming – did the same on debut, but softened up by Stop The Water on his outside. He faded to third inside the last 200m.

Enjoying a cosier lead this time, albeit he was used to come across, Lim’s Bighorn ($12) not only put up a stiffer fight, but also pulled away to beat Starboy (Manoel Nunes) by just under four lengths.

“I didn’t know the horse. I just followed the instructions,” said Koh.

“Dan told me that if he can go forward, he should win.

“He’s still learning. Today’s run will teach him more about racing.”

