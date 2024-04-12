April 13 South Africa (Kenilworth/Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) SCARLET MACAW and (2) BE MERRY finished third over this course and distance in their respective debuts. They would have come on to fight out the finish.

(3) POETIC PRINCESS and (9) DUCHESS OF PALOMA are also likely to improve after their pleasing first-up runs to pose as threats.

Race 2 (1,160m)

A field of only seven, four of them first-timers. Watch the market, especially on (5) TRUTH.

Of those that have raced, only (6) ZANTHAR found support in both starts in Cape Town and is sure to improve.

The rest are looking for further.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) TOTHEMOONANDBACK made an encouraging start for his new stable when staying on over 1,400m to finish fourth on his return from a break. He ought to have tightened up and should enjoy the extra 200m.

(7) MASTER OF PARIS deserves a reward for his consistency but needs to prove he is as effective over this trip.

(1) BIG POPPA and (6) LORD FYFIELD appeal most of the remainder.

Race 4 (1,160m)

Another seven-horse field, including three newcomers. Watch debutante (3) KHETHIWE’S DESTINY.

(1) VJ’S ANGEL was backed on debut and won very easily in new surroundings. The one to beat.

(4) PEARL IN HER CROWN lacked support on debut but was not disgraced.

(5) STARS AND BRA’S was not far behind in both her runs and could challenge.

Race 5 (2,200m)

(4) ALLEZ MORIS is an unknown quantity over this distance, but impressed when winning over 1,800m last time. A six-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(3) SUDDEN SONG, (5) SUPREME DREAM and (7) LOVE IS A ROSE are consistent performers at this level and get the trip well. They are the threats.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) OCTOBER FAIR is knocking on the door and just holds (4) PRICELESS on a recent meeting. It could get close again.

(8) ONE RELIGION was just ahead of (5) CRIMSON FOREST and that form has been franked.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) MONT LOISIR has finished second in both course-and-distance outings. Chance to go one better.

(3) WATER DRAGON and (4) GROOVEJET have shown promise in both starts and remain open to improvement.

(5) WALK WITH ME caught the eye on debut when staying on well to finish fourth over 1,000m. The step-up to 1,400m should suit.

The recently gelded (6) GREENLAND has the form and experience to make his presence felt, too.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) BELLEVARDE, who has a 4kg claimer aboard, should hold (7) I AM REGAL, (2) OPERA GLASS and (4) ELEMBEE on collateral form. But it could still get close all round.

(3) DONNA MO looks like the improver and should make her presence felt.

(5) SPECIAL CHARM is running well and must be in with a winning chance.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(1) AMONG THE CLOUDS and (7) TICKET TO VEGAS acquitted themselves competitively off their current marks last time and should do so once more.

(2) WUGUG, (3) GLEE CLUB, (5) GO LIKE FLO and (13) SENHORA VICTORIA are closely matched on the form of a recent course-and-distance meeting.

Race 10 (1,600m)

(3) ATTICUS FINCH comes off a break and, if ready, should be right there.

(4) NONE OTHER pulled up severely distressed last time but should not be far off on paper.

(1) MELECH and (5) EAST COAST found problems last time and either could produce on the day.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(4) INNAMORARE and (5) POMODORO’S JET are unbeaten over this course and trip. The former gets the nod for finishing ahead of Pomodoro’s Jet over 1,400m in February and is 2.5kg better off.

(8) LINDBERGH and (7) PROMETTERE (3kg better off for almost two lengths) also renew rivalry with little to choose between the pair on these terms.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(1) ON THE HORIZON has the form, winning his first three starts and finishing runner-up in the last two. Obviously, the one to beat.

(6) ANDI’S GIRL needed her last outing and could challenge.

(3) DUENNA is on a hat-trick bid and should not be far off.

Many with upset claims.

Race 13 (1,800m)

It could pay to follow the progress of (8) PLUM PUDDING who, on pedigree, should have more to offer over the extra 200m after an authoritative last-start maiden win over 1,600m.

(3) DESTINED TO DANCE and stablemate (4) SUMMER NIGHT CITY have the form and experience to challenge.

(1) CATTALEYA and (7) BASIC MANEUVERS also have the means to play leading roles.

Race 14 (1,100m)

(4) DREAMLAND is in form and, if he does not give start at the jump, could go in again.

(3) RICHARD THE FIRST has improved with blinkers and is one for the shortlist.

(7) GOCEKWITHLOVE is maturing and should be involved in the result.

(1) MOUNT PILATUS and (2) JUST BE LEKKER could challenge.

Race 15 (1,800m)

(2) PREVALENCE has maintained form at this level off a higher mark (without success) and improved to finish a close third over this track and trip in his last start with blinkers. He needs only to reproduce that performance to be rewarded for his consistency.

Last-start maiden winners (7) BLUE BAY and (6) VOORLOOPERTJIE are improving three-year-old geldings who should make their presence felt.

(3) DIAMOND ROCK should enjoy stretching out to this trip.

Race 16 (1,160m)

Tony Peter has half the field – all with chances. They are topweight (1) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT, (2) COLD FACT (problems last time), (5) POWER BROKER (honest form) and (7) AUSSENKEHR (claims 3kg).

On collateral form, (2) COLD FACT, (4) SWING UPON A STAR and (8) COSMIC STAR could pull it off.

Race 17 (1,200m)

(6) NIGHT TIGER confirmed the improvement of his previous outing at a higher level by finishing fourth in a similar contest over this track and trip last time.

(14) THE TINKERMAN, runner-up in consecutive course-and-distance outings, last-start winner (13) WISSA’S ON FIRE and (3) FORT RED, who returned to form with an encouraging third under Richard Fourie last time, are all capable of winning, too.

Race 18 (1,160m)

(2) SILVER TUDOR is getting close and should be there again.

The lightly raced (7) SAN SIMON deserves his second win but stable companion (5) DR FAUSTUS is having his peak run and could give him a go. Either could take the honours.

(8) SIBERIAN STEEL claims 4kg again and the combo should be involved in the finish.