May 3 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(10) SWEET AND TRUE has run well in both starts. She may well just be a little better than her older rivals.

(1) KING OF QUEEN has been unlucky not to win one of her three recent runner-up performances and should be right there at the finish again.

(7) CALL TO GLORY has been expensive to follow but tries the Polytrack and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) HAT HOT HAT and (3) REGAZZO GRANDE can be included in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) HANGING ROCK was a disappointment in that he has yet to win a race but makes his local debut and could score. He tries the Polytrack and is not well drawn.

Stable companion (2) REUNION HOTSPOT showed improvement on local debut but did not repeat it last time.

(3) SEASIDE TRIP was caught too far back after being slowly away last time but is better drawn this time and can contest the finish.

(5) KEENONKELLY has been disappointing in the Eastern Cape but can run a place here.

There was not much between (10) QUEEN OF JAZZ and (9) MILLION REASONS last time and both should be right there at the finish.

Race 3 (1,900m)

There is not too much difference between (6) WATCHMYTAIL, (3) SUNDROP and (5) MILLENNIUM DANCER on exposed form. Sundrop has been the most consistent of the three, but Watchmytail gets the narrow vote to score.

It is hard to see the other battling maidens win this but perhaps (4) LOVE SONG could improve with Richard Fourie in the irons.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) FOREST SPY showed his best when winning last week but a three-point penalty will make his task tougher.

(3) ALLENDE makes his local debut and may pull it off.

(7) WARM WINTER NITE and (8) PASHTUNWALI are both better than their recent runs suggest and deserve respect.

(9) GREAT TIMES has been consistent of late and is not out of it.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Champion East Cape sprinter (1) CRUISE CONTROL is back on patrol and, although clearly at very best over 1,000m, he is also not easy to beat over this distance. Jockey Louie Mxothwa has an excellent record aboard him and he will be hard to catch.

(2) CLIFF TOP is consistent and can contest the finish again.

(3) FIREALLEY did not show on this surface last time but could still run a place here.

(4) SMORGASBORD has been unreliable of late but could improve on the Polytrack.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(3) YOU WIN AGAIN showed what she is capable of with a big-margin win in a handicap event last time. The handicapper lifted her merit rating by eight points and she is not well drawn but can score again.

(1) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL has improved of late and has a place chance.

(4) SEA OF TEARS gives of her best and warrants each-way support.

(5) STATE OF MIND is in good form and can contest the finish again.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) GODFATHER is not reliable but could win on local debut after a change of trainer.

(2) THE CHARIOTEER is holding his form well and should be right in the mix of things.

(3) MASKED VIGILANTE was caught too far back on local debut but could do better trying the Polytrack this time.

(4) CLAP OF THUNDER and (5) FUJISAN have place chances.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(8) GUERRA has been runner-up in two of his last three starts and has Fourie in the irons.

(1) JASPERO can handle the mile. Strong each-way chance.

(2) DOWNING SEVEN is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(3) INDY VIEW drops in class and could offer some value.

(5) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW reminded us of what he is capable with a good win last time.