April 14 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) QUID PRO QUO won nicely over course and distance when shedding her maiden last start.

(3) WOZA NAWE made a promising debut in the soft at Greyville and can go one better.

(2) HOT LAVA found good market support on debut but was well beaten on soft going. Can atone.

(11) ONE PATH showed up well against winners on debut and that form has held up well.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(8) TERIYAKI has been in the money at his last three starts. With Richard Fourie taking the ride, he is the obvious choice.

(5) FLYINGCOOL made a promising debut at long odds for Gary Rich and is sure to come on from the experience.

(9) LUKHAYF can improve from his average debut.

Of the first timers, (3) FIELD MARSHAL has a smart pedigree and could be one to watch.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(6) RUN TO RIO disappointed after first turf test after three good runs over 1,200m. In the mix.

(2) GLAMORZ ran a cracker on the Poly last run. She has a light weight and must have a big chance.

(10) CATS PAJAMAS was fancied on debut, running a creditable third in spite of racing green.

Fourie rides first-timer (7) MR HOTSTEPPER. Any market support should be taken seriously.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(10) BEECHAMWOOD BOY is over his pet course and trip with a light weight. He is very well in.

(7) GOOD TRAVELLER is also nicely in at the weights and Fourie rides for Michael Roberts.

(5) TEFLON MAN has smart Cape form over the trip. Competitive with a handy galloping weight.

(6) CAPTAIN BOMBSHELL won the Marula Sprint over course and distance. Not much between him and (2) SUN BLUSHED.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(7) CAPE EAGLE has been in cracking form over shorter. The-step up in trip should suit.

(6) ONE WAY TRAFFIC is well proven over the trip. May be the one to beat.

Confined to a mile lately, (1) CYBER TIME has form over this trip. Can feature with a handy weight.

(5) PIRATE PRINCE is third-up, ran a close-up second last start over shorter. He stays the trip.

Race 6 (1,750m)

(10) MARY’S GREENLIGHT just won over a mile last time. Was not far off Group 2 SA Oaks winner Frances Ethel. Step-up in trip suits.

(9) CELTIC BEAUTY has had the benefit of having won over course and distance. Nicely weighted.

(8) IVY LEAGUE was not far back in her local debut first-up from a break. Can finish in the money.

(3) BALLROOM BLISS won well on this course last time.

Race 7 (1,750m)

Algoa Cup winner (2) FUTURE SWING has strong form in feature company. Won over further last time, and this trip, too.

(6) IMILENZEYOKOUDUDUMA was a beaten favourite when (3) NARINA TROGON turned the tables last time, and is now 3kg better off.

(5) NAVAJO NATION is way better than his run in the Group 1 SA Classic and can surprise.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(9) SHONA KIRSTY IVES is due a change of fortunes. Big say.

(12) SHANTA’S PRIDE has her issues but showed up well first time back from a break.

(14) MAGGIE SMITH is lightly raced. Last two outings on this course have seen her in the money.

(3) DAWN SURPRISE was a recent maiden winner. She takes on stronger but does look progressive.