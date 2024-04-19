April 20 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) VOLARE E MAMBO has the form and experience to play a leading role, especially from gate No. 2.

(8) THE CROWN finished second on debut over 1,400m. Improver but wide draw does not help.

(10) QUEEN OF LOVE also finished second on debut. Can go one better getting 3.5kg from her older rivals.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(14) KAIBOY finished an eye-catching second over 1,100m on debut. Can go one better.

(1) WORLDLY should also know more about it after a pleasing introduction.

Well-bred colts (2) JOUEUR DE FLUTE, (6) KRIM, (8) POWERANDTHEGLORY and (12) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN are worth keeping an eye on.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) MASTERSHIP improved after gelding to finish a career-best second last time. Rates a good chance to open his account.

(11) SAKURAJIMA caught the eye when staying on to finish second over 1,450m on debut. Should improve over longer trip.

(2) DECEPTION PASS, (4) BREATH OF MAGIC and returning (7) MAIN MISSION have the form and experience to make their presence felt too.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(7) TALK TO THE MASTER was not winning out of turn last time. Ran second twice and can follow up under a penalty.

(1) EL CAPITAN should be a threat on favourable weight terms.

(10) MISS WORLD confirmed her debut with a course-and-distance success last time while (4) ALL IS GREEN has the form and experience to also stake a claim.

(5) WESTERN WORLD and (9) DECREE are bred to be useful.

Race 5 (2,600m)

(1) A PLACE IN THE SUN has won twice and finished second four times in her last seven starts. Stamina will be tested, though.

(2) GILDA GRAY returned to form with an encouraging second last time but also has stamina doubts.

(4) MARTINIQUE and (5) GO DREAM MACHINE can stay and ought to be competitive.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) CONNERY and (5) MANEKI NEKO have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

(1) GIMME’S CAPTAIN can return to form first-up from a break.

(2) APPROACH SHOT has finished second twice over 1,200m and will have a say if as effective over this shower trip.

(4) RATTLESNAKE and newcomer (6) LA PULGA are not without a chance in a field of this nature.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(1) MIGHTY GODDESS returns fresh after a break but concedes weight to last-start winners (3) SPRINGER, (2) PLAY WITH FIRE and (5) ZENOBIA’S GOLD.

(7) FREE IN SEATTLE is another to keep an eye on if she takes her place in the line-up.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) SPIRIT GUIDE caught the eye with a fast-finishing third over 1,100m. Should be more effective over the extra 100m.

(8) FUTURE STAR and (11) CHARLENE return but have shown enough to play leading roles.

(16) COTONOU was not beaten far last time. Should be competitive, too, under a light weight.

Race 9 (1,800m)

(1) TO THE RESCUE ought to be competitive at this level, despite shouldering a hefty 62kg.

(2) FUTUREWOLFF is drawn in a favourable inside starting berth.

(3) ROYAL MAZARIN, (4) RYAN’S DREAM and (7) HOLOCENE are in good form, while (6) COPPER JOHN is inconsistent, but can play a leading role, too.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(5) EINSTEIN has improved as a gelding. Trip suits.

(9) TORRES and (10) COSMIC RHYTHM also made encouraging progress after they were gelded. Can fight for victory.

(3) GREENLIGHT EXPRESS, (4) TWENTYTWENTYVISION (gelded) and (7) STARS IN HEAVEN complete the shortlist.

Race 11 (1,800m)

(6) JUDGEMENT DAY should be competitive after winning a similar race over track and trip last time.

(3) JORDAN ran well behind a progressive 3YO last time and is likely to fight out the finish with improvement expected.

(1) SUPREME DANCE and (4) LA MOOHAL are also capable of staking a claim in the finish.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(10) NATIONAL DISGRACE and (11) SAINT BRIGID have improved over this trip but are drawn wide.

(1) GREEN ISLE is closely matched with those rivals, from gate No.1.

(3) SANSA STARK has gone close over 1,800m and should not worry about shorter trip.

(5) LA PEQUENITA ran a smart third in first-time blinkers over 1,400m. Should be a factor.

Race 13 (1,450m)

(11) CHAMPION WARRIOR finished second in his last two starts. Big say.

(10) MARDI GRAS has dropped in the ratings. Will be competitive if confirming that form.

(9) TIZONA has also improved off his current mark. First-time blinkers may see further progress.

Returning (gelded) (4) KYOMAI and (5) EMPORIUM have claims.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(7) OCTOBER MORN is ideally suited to this distance – as is (5) JERUSALEMA RAIN who reappears without blinkers fitted.

Last-start winner (11) WINTER CLOUD is 1.5kg worse off with (8) DANCE VARIETY, so there should not be much between the pair.

(3) GOLD POKER GAME and (9) RED PALACE are versatile and can play leading roles.

Race 15 (1,000m)

(2) ICE STAR confirmed her liking for this trip with an encouraging last-start second at this level. Can be rewarded for her consistency.

(7) AMBER ROCK is likely to give cheek to the selection, in receipt of 6kg from gate No. 1.

(1) GLOBAL THUNDER, after a much-needed comeback outing, can get involved with blinkers refitted and 1.5kg off her back.

(3) EXCHANGE STUDENT, (4) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME and (8) WOMEN OF FAME have earning potential too.

Race 16 (1,000m)

Best-weighted runners (9) THE ABDICATOR and (2) ICY BLAST renew rivalry. However, the former is capable of confirming his superiority, with the benefit of recent race fitness on his side.

As such, a bigger threat is likely to come from consistent (7) TOUGH TERRAIN.

Both (3) PIROSHKA and (6) NORDIC CHIEF have the means to stake claims too, given these revised weight terms.

Race 17 (1,200m)

(2) TURBO POWER is at the top of his game, so is the one to beat.

(6) FAST DUTY caught the eye when running on for a fast-finishing fourth over track and trip last time. Threat if nearer the speed.

(8) CIRCUS LIGHTS has finished second in consecutive course-and-distance events, but he has it all to do from the widest No. 12 gate.

(3) BOB is open to improvement in his return from a break.

Race 18 (1,600m)

(2) FLY FUTURA has proven most effective over distances further than this and has to be respected.

Last-start winners (7) MOONACRES and (9) LE LEGIONNAIRE should be competitive too.

Both (11) BIG UNIT and (12) ALL ABOUT RONNIE are in good form but have to overcome a wide draw to make their presence felt.

Race 19 (1,400m)

(2) LIKETHECLAPPERS is consistent at this level and should remain competitive.

(4) HANG OUT THE STARS is back on the right track after encouraging recent displays over track and trip, so also has claims.

(7) KELP FOREST will appreciate a return to this distance and should acquit himself competitively too.

(10) LADY LOXTON could have more to offer back over this trip after a 1,200m maiden success.