April 21 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(2) YOU BRING ME JOY ran fourth in a strong SA Fillies Nursery field. The extra trip, a smart claimer and a good draw suit.

(4) DARK WINTER comes from a much in-form stable and the Cape form is usually strong.

(5) MAGICAL VIEW has improved. Can make a bold bid.

(9) CARE FORGOT made improvement second-up off a lengthy break. Wide draw but not out of it.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) PILOT FLAME has shown up well in her two Kenilworth starts. The extra should suit and, from a good draw, should make a bold bid.

(4) BEAUTIFUL RANIA was running on smartly on debut. Handy draw. Will enjoy the extra 200m.

(8) NOVEMBER BOOGIE was well beaten last run but did improve in blinkers. Trip suits better.

(9) DYNASTY’S LAST has run her best race on this course. This looks to be her optimum trip.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(10) HOODWINKED steps up to a mile after a smart sprint debut. Richard Fourie is booked.

(4) BUZZ BOMB is improving quickly. Should have a good chance in a modest field.

(11) PALERMO has a tricky draw but improved in blinkers last run and the step-up in trip should suit.

(3) TIBBOTT BOURKE has improved in blinkers. Drawn well over his optimum trip.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(6) MUCHO DINERO comes off excellent Cape feature form and is the best weighted in this Pinnacle Stakes. This is a touch short, but he ticks many boxes.

(1) THE GREY KING was a close-up second to subsequent SplashOut Cape Derby winner Green With Envy in a Cape feature. With only 52kg, he has a strong chance.

(5) FORMAGEAR has had three runs since a break and has not been far off. Strong each-way chance.

(8) BARATHEON looks held on his Cape form but makes his KZN debut and can finish in the money.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(11) DANSE MILORD was a touch unlucky last start on the Poly when outrun late. Should go close again.

(5) ZINIKELE beat Danse Milord last run. She is 1kg worse off. Tables may be turned.

(1) SOLDIER’S EYE has come on nicely since a break and has her third start. She has the best of the draw with a 1.5kg claimer up.

(13) ICE SUNSATION franked the Zinikele/Danse Milord form when winning next time, but took a hefty five-point hike in the handicap and has the widest draw.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) WICCAN WARRIOR did not show his best while in the Cape but made a promising showing first run back on home turf.

(9) EL REY VIENE has finished in the money in all his starts in blinkers. Has claims.

(2) PHUTULICIOUS looks to be useful and won well last time. He is still on the up and can follow up.

(7) AFROPOLITAN has won three of his last four Polytrack starts. If he likes the turf, he will threaten.

Race 7 (2,300m)

(4) ROCK FALL was a comfortable winner last time and should have a good chance of following up.

(2) EVERY CLOUD has been knocking on the door over shorter. Promising second last run.

(1) PINSTRIPE takes on males but she will enjoy the extra, following a close-up third last run.

(9) MADISON VALLEY was running on well when caught late last run. She should stay the trip.

Race 8 (1,900m)

(2) THEAPPLEOFMYEYE is overdue for a second win. Fourie is staying with the ride.

(1) ROY’S ROCKER tried hard last start and was only run out of it late.

(7) LAST GINGER has a light weight and should go close again.

(8) FREE WILL has been consistent. She now tries blinkers and could surprise.