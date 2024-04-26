April 27 South Africa (Turffontein) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(1) LEGEND OF ARTHUR won well over 1,450m recently. Should offer even more over the extra.

(2) MOONLIGHT TRADER and (4) SUNSET RIOT also won over track and trip, and ought to acquit themselves competitively.

(3) MOUNT PINATUBO and (7) PANNING GOLD can also improve for this step-up in distance.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(2) QUEEN OF FIRE got the better of (1) FATAL FLAW over 1,400m. Fatal Flaw then franked that form by winning over 1,450m last time.

(7) SONIC JET, however, is weighted to turn the tables on 3kg better terms for a 2.75-length defeat.

(3) TOO LATE MY MATE won over 1,400m after promising debut third. Extra 200m suits, though her wide draw is a concern.

(10) WORLD OF ALICE is also 3kg better off after a fast-finishing third on debut. Can improve.

Race 3 (1,100m)

(1) BUFFALO STORM CODY won impressively over 1,000m on debut. Will be hard to beat.

Muzi Yeni has picked (4) KING OF KILDARE though he has ridden (6) WINDS OF CHANGE at his three starts. Respect both.

(5) PROCEED, (3) DANTONFROMSANDTON and (2) CHIEFTAIN, who beat older rivals at maiden win, can figure.

Race 4 (1,100m)

(3) PINATUBO beat later winners (1) BOSUM BUDDY and (6) WE WILL ROCK YOU on debut but lost in a handicap. Keep safe.

(4) SIMPLY MAJESTIC has the form and experience to play a leading role after a 14-week break.

(2) FAMOUS LADY is another who could fare better after a much-needed comeback, while (5) STARS AND BRA’S can make her presence felt too.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(1) MRS GERIATRIX is unbeaten over track and trip. Big say.

(7) ONE FELL SWOOP and (6) WHITE PEARL have the form to fight out the finish too, though preference is for the latter.

(5) TIME FO ORCHIDS has won four in a row. Go close.

(2) KISS ME CAPTAIN and (4) MRS BROWNING also have the means to stake claims.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(4) PERFECT WITNESS finished behind (2) GILDED BUTTERFLY in a Grade 1 1,600m last time and will appreciate this longer trip.

(8) MY SOUL MATE and (9) BEATING WINGS ran well in the Grade 2 Oaks (2,450m). Watch.

(1) NONE OTHER will benefit from a recent comeback run.

Race 7 (2,000m)

Top-weighted (1) PUERTO MANZANO has the class to pull it off but is held on recent form.

(2) ARAGOSTA ran third in Grade 1 over track and trip last time.

(4) SAFE PASSAGE is not without a chance either. Preference, however, is for (6) PURE PREDATOR and (7) HOTARUBI. Both ran well in Grade 1 Triple Crown races.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(3) LUCKY LAD put in two encouraging comeback runs. Blinkers on.

Stablemate (10) WINTER GREETING will also likely go well after a winning reappearance in KZN.

(1) RULERSHIP ran third in the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint over 1,000m. Big threat.

Cape raider (2) SURJAY, consistent sprinters (9) I AM GIANT and (6) CAPTAIN HINDSIGHT, and the versatile (7) UNZEN can also get into the picture.

Race 9 (3,200m)

(1) ZEUS runs his best races (10 wins) under Gavin Lerena, though he lumps a hefty 62kg.

(2) NEBRAAS has already proven himself and can bounce back with blinkers removed.

(3) CRIMSON KING and (4) ARUMUGAM are also capable stayers with earning potential.

(6) UNITED COUNCIL improved last time and can confirm.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(2) ATTICUS FINCH has all the ability to win a race of this nature.

Last-start winner (5) ZINOVI is already proven over this trip.

(6) CELTIC RUMOURS finished an eye-catching fourth in a course-and-distance Grade 2 earlier this month. Can resume winning ways.

(9) LAGUNA VERDE and (8) JULIET TANGO complete the shortlist.