April 3 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The John Size-trained Bundle Of Charm (Zac Purton) registering one of his five wins at Sha Tin on June 25, 2022. After a lacklustre last start, he can bounce back in the Class 2 (1,200m) at Sha Tin on April 3. Alexis Badel hops on.

Race 1 (1,800M)

3 M M Nebula is racing well and draws ideally. Zac Purton hops up and he should get his chance close to the speed, which is where he does his best racing. One to beat.

10 Brother Pearl has mixed his form but is rarely too far away. Expecting further improvement, even from the wide gate.

12 Joyful Champion slots in light and receives the services of Karis Teetan. He will make his own luck on the pace.

4 Nice Birdie hops on the dirt again and deserves his chance, especially under Hugh Bowman.

Race 2 (1,200M)

6 Happy Tango can find the front and he should try to make all. He gets a favourable 10 pounds (4.5kg) removed from his back with the apprentice up. One for all of them to catch.

3 Beau Gosse has found form of late and just needs to overcome the wide gate. He carries a hefty impost, although he is racing very well.

8 Double Show steps onto the dirt for the first time in a long time. He is worth considering, as his last three runs have returned two top-three finishes.

10 Super Joy is most deserving of a win. He will be flying home late on this track.

Race 3 (1,200M)

5 Vantastic Choice gets the apprentice up with a handy 10 pounds coming off his back. He is well weighted, draws gate one and should find a soft enough lead. He will take catching, especially if he gaps the field mid-race, just as he has done before.

11 Aca Power knows what it is all about and he rarely puts in a bad effort.

6 Sergeant Pepper maps to get a sweet run and he has returned to a suitable mark. The draw suits and he has a few favours on his side.

10 Hinokami Kagura is coming to hand and warrants consideration on this track.

Race 4 (1,200M)

10 High Rise Power turned in a superb effort last start and he can take another step forward following that run. He is ready to win after that and clearly the dirt course at Sha Tin is to his liking.

3 Flying Dragon has been thereabouts all season and deserves another win. Class 4 and Bowman’s services hold him in very good stead.

2 Solid Shalaa broke through last start and he can take another forward step for an in-form David Hayes.

4 Diamond Flare can roll forward and give this group something to catch under the apprentice.

Race 5 (1,200M)

4 Bundle Of Charm is unlucky not to have more than one win this season. John Size has this horse in sound form and he can bounce back following a lacklustre last start. He is the one they all have to beat.

7 Wonder Kit is consistent and should once again be around the mark. He has raced well on the dirt before.

8 Magniac can reverse his form. He gets a super chance from gate one, which should afford him a nice run along the rails.

5 Gummy Gummy still has some improvement and he pairs favourably with Purton this week.

Race 6 (1,200M)

5 Sing Dragon is chasing back-to-back wins. He is making only his third start in Hong Kong and appears to have a stack of upside still to come. One to beat.

2 Victory Moments has returned in superb form this season and he meets Sing Dragon after finishing second last time to him. Next in line and these two are expected to fight it out once again.

1 Youthful Deal has lost his way a touch but can easily return to his best with the dip to Class 3. Keep safe.

7 Lightning Bolt has raced well on the dirt before. He is worth including.

Race 7 (1,650M)

6 Panda Legend was a tidy winner two starts back. He is better than his last-start struggles indicate and the inside draw here is a big advantage. He has previously raced well on the dirt and this contest should be no exception. Take a chance.

9 Triumphant Warrior continues to make inroads. Purton is aboard and he gets his shot.

11 Starship Eighty is fit and ready to roll, just as he has been all season having returned a trio of wins already.

1 Hakka Radiance dips in grade and it would not surprise to see him press forward in a bid to find form.

Race 8 (1,650M)

13 Massive Action slots in light. He can find the front, and under the featherweight, give this group something to reel in. The inside gate will afford him a soft lead early on.

4 Adefill goes about his racing the right way. Bowman hops up and he has done well with a pair of wins under his belt already this season.

3 Apache Pass is struggling to find his best, which could easily see him contend. Keep safe.

6 Yellowfin can push forward to offset his awkward draw. He will have claims from there.

