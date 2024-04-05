April 6 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) VIBE SA has been costly to follow but a change in surroundings could see him get it right.

(7) SO SEDUCTIVE should be at peak fitness after a long break.

(6) LETS PLAY POKER was backed when runner-up in both starts. Can be third-time lucky.

(5) HIS LORDSHIP, (8) GOLD AGENT as well as (9) SOMEDAY MAYBE could get into the quartet.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) WHITE WATERS and (7) KINDA WONDERFUL will improve from smart debuts. Can fight it out.

(9) HUNGA TONGA also caught the eye on debut. Thus capable of getting involved with natural improvement expected.

Both (12) SHEETS AND GOGGLES and (13) DIXIELAND BAND have the form and experience to make their presence felt too.

Race 3 (1,160m)

(2) ALMOND SEA is hard to beat in the G2 Wilgerbosdrift SA Fillies Nursery (1,160m).

(6) JUST RECKLESS was not at ease last time. Can narrow the gap.

(9) YOU BRING ME JOY, (5) IT’S HER WAY, (7) LITTLE BALLERINA, (8) MOUNTAIN HIGH and debut winner (3) FAMOUS LADY could take home minor money.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(3) MAURITIUS KESTREL was only touched off over 1,200m last time (gave 2kg to the winner). Progress expected over this extended trip, so can open his account.

(4) TURBO TWENTY and (10) STATED will also progress over the extra after improved recent runs.

(9) SOUND OF THE SEA should fare better in a maiden with the 2YO experience to count on.

Race 5 (1,160m)

(7) PISTOL PETE could add the TAB SA Nursery (Grade 2) over 1,160m to his unbeaten record and make it four on the trot.

(8) PROCEED could challenge though he was beaten by three lengths by Pistol Pete, but the latter has come on – respect.

(5) FIRE ATTACK, (6) MOUNT PINATUBO, (3) DANTONFROMSANDTON and (4) FINE ONE are necessary for exotics.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(10) CLIFF SWALLOW and (2) MONKEY PUZZLE are likely to dominate. Cliff Swallow, twice second over track and trip, is preferred to his stablemate who should have more to offer after an eye-catching fifth in March.

(5) PRINCE OF TIBET, (4) APPROACH SHOT and (6) THE NIGHT FERRY have all shown enough to earn a cheque.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) LUCKY LAD was a hot favourite when he went wrong in 2023 behind winner (7) SANDRINGHAM SUMMIT at Greyville. However, he is back for a rematch.

(10) WHITE PEARL cannot be ignored with 4.5kg less on her back.

(2) AT MY COMMAND and (3) UNZEN could be best of the rest.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) ETOILEFILLANTE has improved to finish second in both starts with blinkers on. Close to opening his account.

(11) FRENCH TRIP and (12) IGUGULETHU retain the means to have a say in the outcome, despite wide starting berths.

(10) TSUNAMI WARNING ran on well to finish a close-up second over track and trip last time.

(9) KING OF NUMBERS could improve trying this trip.

Race 9 (2,450m)

(1) SILVER SANCTUARY deserves her day in the sun and could capture the Wilgerbosdrift Bridget Oppenheimer SA Oaks (Grade 2).

(3) LET’S GO NOW should stay and is a serious threat. The remaining runners are no slouches and any could fill the minor placings.

Race 10 (1,400m)

Last-start winners (1) RADICCHIO, (6) HOODIA and (7) ALL ABOUT RONNIE ought to stay competitive, (8) BARDOLINO and (5) OLIVER will also acquit themselves well after close-up runs over this course and distance last time.

Preference, however, is for lightly raced (10) SLURRICANE (unbeaten over track and trip) despite incurring a two-point penalty for his last-start second over 1,600m.

Race 11 (1,600m)

The TAB Empress Club Stakes (Grade 1) for fillies and mares over 1,600m sees the unbeaten (6) GIMME A NOTHER at short odds-on to claim her seventh win.

Stablemate (1) HUMDINGER, as well as (8) BAVARIAN BEAUTY and (7) MRS GERIATRIX will chase her home.

Race 12 (1,400m)

(4) SUMMER LILY and (9) MONTELENA are closely matched on the form of their course-and-distance meeting on Feb 6.

(6) FUN ZONE ran in both races and is better off on these terms.

(3) KYALAMI GIRL ran well at a higher level over 1,100m. Can improve over this trip.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(3) THUNDERSTRUCK could add another notch to his belt by taking the Jonsson Workwear Computaform Sprint (Grade 1) over 1,000m.

(1) DYCE never got into it last time but can threaten on his day.

(12) GOLDEN SICKLE is on a roll and looking for five straight wins. She should make a race of it.

(6) RULERSHIP could make the money while the versatile (2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON will be coming at them late.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(5) RASCALLION ran second in the Grade 1 Cape Town Met 10 weeks ago. A repeat of that effort will make him hard to beat.

(3) MONTIEN and (8) WECANGOALLNIGHT are speedsters who can oppose the selection.

(11) PACAYA had excuses for his Met no-show. Can challenge.

Race 15 (2,450m)

(1) PURPLE PITCHER is bred for the TAB SA Derby (Grade 1).

(2) HOTARUBI can make up three lengths over the extra trip.

(9) TWENTY DRACHMA’S must be there with a chance and warrants inclusion in exotics.

(3) PURE PREDATOR is another one for the shortlist.

(6) MARAUDING HORDE is maturing and could run in top-four.

Race 16 (1,200m)

(6) MEU CAPITANO won over track and trip last time. Progress in store, despite three-point penalty.

(1) AXL (second), (11) GIMMELIGHTNING (third) and (10) PARATROOPER (fifth) can turn the tables on these revised terms.

(8) BEERENBERG and (12) ALL ABOUT AL have a bit to find but can both stake claims.

Race 17 (2,000m)

(1) DAVE THE KING, (5) WINCHESTER MANSION, (7) ROYAL VICTORY make the shortlist.

Others to consider are (2) PUERTO MANZANO (lame last time), (3) COUSIN CASEY (hampered last time), (4) ZEUS (coughing last time), (6) WITHOUT QUESTION (third in Met) and (8) SON OF RAJ.

Race 18 (1,200m)

(1) SHIFTING PATH has a good opportunity to make a winning start for his new trainer/owner.

(2) BENEATH THE MOON, (3) SEEKING PEACE, (5) ROYAL LYTHAM and (8) WHY NOT JACKIE could emerge as threats.

(11) COUNTRY TIME has a big weight to carry but drops considerably in class, so cannot be underestimated.

Race 19 (2,850m)

The top-weighted (1) NEBRAAS has to give bottom-weighted challengers (14) POSITIVE ATTITUDE, (8) RED MAPLE, (9) BREEZE OVER and (7) IPSO FACTO 10kg, which could prove difficult over this distance.