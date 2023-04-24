Arron gets Straight back into it

HONG KONG Straight Arron will be given the chance to vindicate trainer Caspar Fownes’ lofty opinion in higher grades after a stunning win in the Class 2 Wan Chai Gap Handicap (1,800m) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Unsuited by a pedestrian tempo in the BMW Hong Kong Derby on March 19, Straight Arron finished fifth behind Voyage Bubble in the classic.

But he showcased his true potential with a withering surge from midfield under Vincent Ho to crush Sword Point by 3¼ lengths on Sunday.

The authoritative manner of the win prompted Fownes to declare Straight Arron would have won the Derby had it been truly run.

“It’s a bit unfortunate in the big race (Derby) that we weren’t in that same position (as today) because it would have been the same result,” said Fownes.

“Blake (Shinn) rode a great race in the Derby but, unfortunately, there was no pace – they just slacked it off – and today’s race showed what the horse’s true potential is.

“He is a very, very good horse. A very high-quality horse and he’s got a big future.

“We’ll just see what the handicapping department gives him and see how he pulls up. There’s a couple more races left for him before the season’s out, but we’re looking forward to good things from him in the future. He’s a nice horse.”

Boosting hopes of a successful Hong Kong trainers’ championship defence, Frankie Lor posted a treble to close within four wins of 11-time champion John Size in a tightening battle for overall honours.

Slotting a third treble from the past eight Sha Tin meetings, Lor figured with Hava Nageela, Everyone’s Victory and Youthful Deal. With 48 wins after 64 of 88 meetings, Lor has edged in front of Ricky Yiu (47) to be within striking range of Size (52).

“Today the horses are all in good form and they all put in a good performance,” said Lor. “I’m just trying to stay close. My old boss (Size) is a champion and hard to beat, but I’ll always try.” – HKJC