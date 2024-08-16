Aug 17 South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) FROM A DISTANCE has finished second in consecutive starts from outside draws up the straight. She needs only run to that level of form in her first appearance on this track to open her account.

(10) CHAMPAGNE KISSES has also shown promise in both outings up the lane at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth and should be competitive if overcoming a wide draw in her first look at this course.

(7) ELIZABETH GRACE, (9) LUCY ROCKET and (11) FLEUR DE VILLE have the form and experience to make their presence felt. Watch the betting on the newcomers.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(3) KING’S QUEST and (9) CAPTAIN WEST showed promise during their two-year-old campaigns and are likely to improve this term. King’s Quest is open to any amount of improvement after an eye-catching debut and is, on that basis, slightly preferred to the latter, whose greater experience will stand him in good stead.

Newcomers (8) MR FOX and (4) MY ARCHANGEL are worth a market check on debut.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(7) ARBITRATION made the expected improvement after a pleasing introduction to finish second over course and distance last time and need not improve much to open his account.

(8) CUMBRE VIEJA has the form and experience to pose a threat and, fitted with first-time blinkers, could have more to offer.

(2) COMMANDER GREEN and (3) BLACK CHERRY would have benefited from their last starts and are also likely to have a say from favourable inside gates.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) LITTLE SUZIE performed as she was bred to do when an eye-catching second on debut over 1,250m at this venue. Given the extra 150m with the benefit of that experience, it will pay to follow her progress.

(2) FESTIVAL CHIC and stablemate (5) PRETTY PRECIOUS are likely to pose the biggest threats.

(9) KORTVANDRAAD, who did not go unnoticed on debut from a wide draw, would have come on nicely since.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) RADICCHIO and (3) HOLDING THUMBS, two of four last-start winners in the race, ought to remain competitive under a penalty. Fellow recent scorers (6) NOON DAY GUN and (9) DAS GUTE are dangerous to discount stepping up to this trip in what looks like a tricky affair.

Consistent (5) MASTER OF PARIS and (10) ALL ABOUT RONNIE (even from another wide stall) are better off at the weights, so they are capable of making their presence felt.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(4) GREEN MANDARIN is at the top of his game and completed the hat-trick when preserving his unbeaten record over this trip in his last start. A resultant six-point penalty and step up in class will make things tougher but may not be enough to halt his winning ways.

(1) BLUE BAY finished less than 3½ lengths behind that rival when last seen on April 13. He is weighted to turn the tables on these terms, though he is unlikely to be fully tuned on his reappearance. Watch for market support.

Justin Snaith runners (6) CALL TO UNITE and (8) NAVY STRENGTH are not without a chance, but a bigger threat could come from the resurgent (3) OTTO LUYKEN.

Race 7 (2,000m)

Stablemates (2) MIDWAY and (3) ALADDIN’S LAMP are lightly raced, maturing last-start winners who ought to relish stretching out to this distance after maiden victories over 1,800m.

(1) BATON ROUGE, (7) KING PELLES and the best-weighted (6) HELIOTROPE have legitimate claims, too.

However, preference is for (5) PRIME VENTURE, who has caught the eye in his last three starts by running on from a long way back. A return to this trip should suit and he could represent the value in the race.

Race 8 (1,250m)

(12) TRES CHIC, (5) ELECTRIC FEELS and (8) TRY ME are closely matched on the form of their June 11 meeting over 1,200m.

(3) VERONIQUE holds stablemate (11) FLY TO RIO on the form of recent 1,400m clashes and should confirm her superiority over this distance, which is more to her liking.

(10) BLACK PATH could also surprise in what looks to be quite an open affair.

Race 9 (1,250m)

(4) WINTER PEARL, (6) SHIFTING PATH and (9) FORT RED are consistent hard-knockers with both the form and experience at this level to acquit themselves competitively.

(8) HANDSOME PRINCE was a highly regarded two-year-old but did not hit the heights once promised, so was gelded. He made an encouraging three-year-old reappearance over this course and distance and would have come on since, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(2) BLUE HOLLY is a course-and-distance specialist who ought to be competitive from gate 2 in her peak outing in what looks to be another tricky affair.

(5) DEAN STREET returned to winning ways over 1,000m in his last start and should remain competitive under a resultant penalty.

(6) MOJO MAN and (9) NIGHT VIGIL are consistent performers whose chances have to be respected. They should be included in the exotics, at least.