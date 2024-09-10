Sept 11 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Super Joy N Fun, with the advantage of an inside gate and 2kg claimer Jerry Chau aboard, looks the one to beat in Race 8 at Happy Valley on Sept 11.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Daily Trophy will benefit from barrier No. 1 and apprentice Ellis Wong’s 7lb (3.2kg) claim. He is the one to beat with plenty in his favour.

3 Super Eagle makes his debut in Class 5 with champion jockey Zac Purton in the saddle – a strong pairing.

8 Viva A La can make early use of his inside draw in barrier 2, where he succeeded six starts ago.

4 High Rise Power ran well in his recent trial and is set for improvement in his second attempt in Class 5.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Sight Happy showed potential in three runs last season and natural improvement will see him make further inroads this campaign. Under Hugh Bowman from barrier 2, he is the one to beat.

2 Joy Coming returned to Class 4 last time but a wide trip diminished his chances despite not being beaten by far. He looked good in his trial.

3 Scotch Tycoon found form in his final three runs last season and his last-start third to Packing Hermod looks solid.

4 Sixth Generation needs more distance but caught the eye in his trial. Respect.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Packing Power made a lasting impression on debut with a decisive win over course and distance in June. Trainer Danny Shum’s charge looks destined for greater things.

4 Aurora Lady is ready to fire with two promising barrier trials. He was nearing a win in three runs last season and can challenge.

7 Colonel switches to Mark Newnham’s stable after leaving Ricky Yiu’s yard. He is likely to adopt front-running tactics again.

2 Flying Wrote won one of four starts last season and was never far off. Each-way claims.

Race 4 (1,650m)

7 Precision Goal turned his form around last season after moving to David Hayes, winning once and placing twice in seven starts. Purton stays on board.

5 Reliable Profit was getting close to a win late last season. The Shum-Bowman combination is one to respect.

3 Invincible Missile is poised to improve in his second start in this grade. Respect.

8 Right Honourable is a veteran performer who remains in solid form. He can add value to the exotics.

Race 5 (1,000m)

7 Sweet Diamond benefits from gate 1. He posted back-to-back wins late last season but had valid excuses when attempting the hat-trick.

1 Ma Comet was runner-up in his last three races, suggesting his first Hong Kong victory is within reach.

5 Less Is More showed flashes of ability last season despite not placing in five starts. He caught the eye in a recent trial.

12 Happy Horse might be better suited to Class 5. Each-way claims.

Race 6 (1,650m)

1 Red Majesty makes his second attempt back in Class 4, where he has solid form. Purton’s booking and barrier 1 strengthen his winning prospects.

12 Kasa Papa was transferred to Tony Cruz late last season and ran well despite some excuses. He has dropped in the ratings and is a strong lightweight chance.

11 Matsu Victor showed improvement with racing last season, finishing a close second at this course and distance in his final outing. He will need some luck from a wide gate but a strong tempo will suit him.

7 D Star won first-up last season and now resumes 10 points lower than his previous mark – expect improvement.

Race 7 (1,650m)

4 Helene Warrior displayed plenty of potential last season, highlighted by a strong win over this course and distance two starts ago. He is progressing well and looks the one to beat.

11 I Can returns to his preferred track and distance, having run a solid fourth at Sha Tin in his last outing.

3 Lovero is another Happy Valley specialist who, from barrier 1, will be favourably positioned on-pace to make his mark.

10 Setanta will need luck from the back, but he has improved since joining Newnham’s stable.

Race 8 (1,200m)

8 Super Joy N Fun is a promising type, winning two of six starts and running against strong company last season. His last-start third to Packing Hermod suggests he is well-placed to strike from a favourable gate with 2kg claimer Jerry Chau aboard.

10 Ka Ying Cheer has had multiple chances to win in Class 3 but has not broken through yet. His two trials were impressive and he is capable of an early-season victory, especially with Purton atop first time.

9 Righteous Arion will be charging home late off what should be a genuine tempo.

1 Reward Smile finds this a more winnable contest but will need to overcome barrier 11 first-up.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club