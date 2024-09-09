It's a Japan remake in Korea Cup, Sprint

Singapore Pools representatives (from left) senior manager Eric Loh, chief product officer Simon Leong and chairman Kai S. Nargolwala celebrating Dokkaebe's win in the Singapore Pools Trophy with winning trainer Cho Hyun-soo, owner Lee Bong-hyun, jockey Kim Seong-hyun and KRA's executive director Song Dae-young and general manager Yoo Byeong-don on Sept 7.

Korean racegoers and the rest of the racing world were treated to a remarkable “remake” of Seoul’s 2023 international weekend when Japanese favourites Crown Pride and the aptly named Remake retained their crowns in the Korea Cup (1,800m) and Korea Sprint (1,200m) respectively on Sept 8.

Among the grandstand spectators who must have felt that sense of deja vu were the Singapore Pools delegation, who flew over as guests of the Korea Racing Authority (KRA).

They were also having their own second experience of sorts in another supporting gig that took place the day before.

The KRA has for the second year running honoured the Singapore gaming company by naming one of its races on the undercard at the first day of the international weekend after them.

There was to be no repeat win in their case, though. For a start, last year’s victor Thunder Time was not lined up in the Class 4 (1,200m) handicap, and neither did the three Pools officials congratulate familiar faces on the winning rostrum.

Veteran Dokkaebe’s easy win saw totally different connections receive their trophies from the delegation made up of chairman Kai S. Nargolwala, chief product officer Simon Leong and senior manager Eric Loh.

The owner is Lee Bong-hyun of the Phoenix Stable while the winning trainer and jockey are Cho Hyun-soo and Kim Seong-hyun respectively.

Unlike the first visit, the Pools trio were not on entirely neutral ground this time.

Chances are their binoculars were trained on a filly named Moonhak Holiday, who had on her back none other than former Kranji stalwart A’Isisuhairi “Harry” Kasim.

Beginning the widest in barrier No. 10, the relatively inexperienced three-year-old looked a chance when she showed plenty of toe to come across and settle on the outside of the leader Dokkaebe.

But, once the field straighened up, it was evident a fairytale Singaporean affair would not be for this time.

Moonhak Holiday could not peg back Dokkaebe – one of only two male horses in the 10-horse field – who streaked away to a six-length romp.

The US-bred filly could not hold off a better-finishing trio either, having to settle for fifth place.

Unfortunately, A’Isisuhairi was unable to reproduce the prolific day he enjoyed from two weeks back on Aug 24 and 25 when he bagged four winners over the Seoul weekend.

The lightweight Malaysian jockey had no better luck with his other four rides on Day 1 and four rides on Sept 8. He had no rides in the two marquee races.

Leong still applauded him for flying the Singapore banner high in South Korea, a jurisdiction which will take centrestage among the others (like Australia, Malaysia, South Africa) that Pools offer for wagering now that Singapore racing will leave the scene on Oct 5.

“The Korea Autumn Racing Carnival is a prestigious event that showcases the strength of international horse racing, and Singapore Pools is honoured to be a part of it through our partnership with the Korea Racing Authority,” said Leong.

“The introduction of the inaugural Singapore Pools Trophy race last year underscores our commitment to supporting and expanding the global racing community.

“As we transition from local racing, the strong relationship we’ve built with KRA is crucial in bringing more exciting international racing experiences and Korean racing to the fans in Singapore.”

The Korea Cup and Korea Sprint were not exact carbon copies of their previous renewals, but they were certainly won off similar patterns.

Shadai Farms’ Crown Pride, who was ridden by Takeshi Yokoyama as opposed to Yuga Kawada in 2023, took up the running a lot earlier this time but, once in front, the end-result was the same.

Fellow Japanese Wilson Tesoro valiantly tried to make ground, which he did cut back to five lengths in second place, compared to the 10-length beating in 2023.

On the other hand, Remake again came from off the pace to sit in a striking position coming into the home straight.

Once Kawada – who was also aboard in 2023 – called upon the Lani five-year-old, he easily gathered in another Japanese raider, Jasper Krone (Taisei Danno) to go back-to-back by two lengths.

Both Crown Pride and Remake are prepared by fifth-year trainer Koichi Shintani.

manyan@sph.com.sg