Sept 11 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) APEX PREDATOR has disappointed on more than one occasion but will never get a better chance in this small field. He takes to the Poly for the first time.

(4) MO KING is well held by Apex Predator on their last meeting but in his favour is that his two best efforts have come on the Poly.

(1) CAPPELLINO and (6) BOMBER STREAM have small claims.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) SOVEREIGN COMMAND has only had three outings and caught the eye when staying on over a sprint at his last start.

(5) KINNIKINNIK found support when tried in blinkers. He finished one-paced, five lengths back, to Mike’s Mazarin, who has gone on to score back-to-back wins.

(3) ISIKWISHIKWISHI has not been far back in both starts. Can improve.

(2) AMOR FATI needs to be respected as well.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(5) PERFECTLY PICKED has been knocking on the door. She stays the trip.

(6) REGINA MARIS made sudden improvement when tried in blinkers and her rating jumped from 54 points to 72 after that run.

(10) DYNASTY’S LAST looks held by Perfectly Picked on their last meeting and they both switch to the Poly.

(7) WALKIE TALKIE was much improved in blinkers last run.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(2) ENGLISH PRIMROSE got a four-point raise for running second to (7) DOCTOR’S ORDERS last time, with the latter getting a six-point hike. They should fight out the finish.

(3) CANFORD QUEEN beat Doctor’s Orders at her penultimate start. Each-way claims.

(4) TOP TEN is struggling but has only 48kg to shoulder.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) MAMAS BABY was a beaten favourite last run but was not far back. The switch to the Poly could bring out the best in her.

(6) RAFEEF’S CHOICE has been close-up in her last three runs over the trip.

(2) SWEET JULIA has improved with cheek pieces. Respect.

(3) BLUSH OF DAWN has six wins to her credit. Do not ignore.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(8) SAVANTRIX showed up well first run back from a lengthy break. That last run should have brought him on nicely.

(6) MR HENLEY may have found his last outing too far and is back to a more suitable trip.

(1) ONE TOO MANY has won his last two and should still be competitive.

(2) ULTRA QUICK has not been far back at recent outings. Each-way chance.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(4) MISS PLATINA started at 20-1 for her last start and won readily. She got a hefty shunt up the handicap but still looks to be under the handicappers’ radar.

(5) SAFE AND SOUND was a maiden winner last run, her first on the Poly. Can make further progress.

(1) PETIT VERDOT has been trying further of late and was narrowly beaten last time. Each-way claims.

(7) WONDERFUL has been coming to hand. Worth a flutter.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(3) DONT JUDGE shed his maiden status at the second time of asking but got a hefty rating. The step-up in trip should suit.

(2) FOREST JUMP is coming down in the ratings. He loves the Poly.

(5) WAVE WARRIOR is always game. Although a well beaten second last time, he should still be competitive.

(7) KING BAVARIAN has been knocking on the door for his second win. He has a handy galloping weight. Include in all exotic combinations.