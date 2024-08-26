Aug 27 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,600m)

(2) VINTAGE CRYSTAL gets an ideal opportunity to win a race. She is knocking hard at the door.

(4) BEIJING BOULEVARD has improved of late and would not be a surprise winner.

(1) ELUSIVE MATA was a couple of lengths adrift of the selection when they last met but could get closer this time.

(7) ELEGANT APPEAL could improve over this distance. Include in the exotics.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(5) DONNY’S BOY has improved with each run and could be ready to greet the judge.

(4) COME ON YOU SPURS has improved of late and is not out of it.

(3) HOME REEF showed improvement last time and should have more to offer.

(2) MAYOR OF MERRIVALE is consistent but battling to win.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) BACK FOR MORE has not been beaten far in much better races than this lately and should make a bold bid.

(5) AMAZING COLOURS has been a disappointment of late but is weighted to win, if the handicappers are correct.

(1) AS FATE HAS IT is in good form and should fight out the finish.

(3) LADY LUCK is a recent maiden winner but does have scope for further improvement.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(6) CRIMSON COMET has shown improvement recently and could be ready to score.

(3) ISLAND MASTER is in good form and should fight out the finish.

(5) TAKE A MULLIGAN was an unlucky loser on turf a couple of runs ago and has not really repeated that run on this surface, but he is clearly not out of it.

(1) LORD CAPULET is unreliable but can be included in the exotics.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(2) GLOBAL ALLY may be at his very best over a bit shorter but has won over this course and distance. Should make a bold bid again.

(1) ZATARA MAGIC is not very reliable but is weighted to win this and deserves the utmost respect.

(3) BOURNEMOUTH was a bitter disappointment in his last two starts but could prove a lot better under a patient ride this time.

(4) SYX HOTFIX did not show much on local debut but should improve back on the Polytrack. The other three runners have work to do under the conditions of this race.

Race 6 (2,200m)

(9) PUERTO PLATA has been a bit of a disappointment of late but can go one better this time.

(8) HAROLD THE DUKE did not show his best last time but had been in very good form before that and can bounce back to score. Strong each-way claims.

(1) CATCH THE TUNE tired late last time on the turf but did win nicely on this surface before that.

(2) PAINITE is improving and likes this surface, so does need to be included in all exotics.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(2) PASHTUNWALI has been at his best lately and, from a good draw, could score again.

(6) CAN’T SAY NO has not been beaten by far of late and should fight out the finish.

(7) A BIT CHILLY did not show his best last time but it would be unwise to write him off after that performance.

(8) SWEET AND TRUE showed improvement with blinkers last time and could have more to offer.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) IRONTAIL did not show his best last time but could bounce back to score.

(2) MR BODACIOUS is course-and-distance suited but is unreliable.

(1) SWISS WALT is keeping form. Looks to have decent each-way claims.

(3) ARTURO is clearly capable of winning a race like this but has disappointed twice in a row.