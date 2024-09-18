Bigger worries eclipse 2nd title

Two-time Singapore champion trainer Jason Ong with Pacific Vampire (Bruno Queiroz) at one of his four wins. A test over 1,400m on Sept 21 will serve as a gauge to a daring Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) gamble on Oct 5.

Under normal circumstances, trainer Jason Ong would have given at least a fist bump after Behind Player’s win on Sept 14.

Innocuous as the Class 5 win was, that 75th win in 2024 had effectively handed Ong a second Singapore champion trainer title in a row, three meetings from the end.

Back in second place on 44 wins, Daniel Meagher could not catch him any more – not that he ever had a chance in hell to bridge the chasm – even if he miraculously won all the remaining 30 races.

Such is the contrast of Ong’s two gongs. In 2023, it was hugs and high-fives all round once he knew defending champion Tim Fitzsimmons could not peg him back.

This time, he only found out when he was told.

With the back-to-back titles a no-brainer from a long way out, nobody had been keeping tabs, especially when the end was nigh.

“With the end so near now (Oct 5), we’re all feeling it,” said Ong. “Nobody’s really interested with the premiership.

“But it’s still nice to win it for the second and last time. It’s again all about teamwork, great owners.”

The 36-year-old – who became the youngest Singapore champion trainer in 2023 – also had two bigger fish to fry than to worry about a second anointment.

In a major twist, he has entered speed demon Pacific Vampire in the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on the last day.

The recent inclusion of the four-time winner (1,000m, 1,200m) in the staying fest raises eyebrows. Ong recently admitted he might have erred in testing the Impending five-year-old over more ground – and they were only up to 1,400m.

Two wins straight after he reverted to his “take-no-prisoners” style back in short sprints taught him not to push those limits.

But Ong had a change of heart after the Pacific Stable-owned speedster’s last win in a Kranji Stakes A (1,200m) on Aug 25.

“I know I recently said he might be just a sprinter, but after more runs in hand, he’s a little bit more professional now,” he said. “He’s not charging like he used to.

“At the back of my mind, I’ve always wanted him over further.

“He’ll be a chance if he can relax. Bruno (Queiroz) rides him every morning and gives me his inputs. It’s a test for the horse and myself.”

A few cynics could have read it as a desperate means to a personal end – zero Group silverware.

Two crowns in six years are a phenomenal feat on any trainer’s CV, but probably incomplete without at least one feature win, especially on home turf.

With the last big majors left only over middle distances, and with Ong having no top-tier performers in these ranks, he was indeed staring down the barrel of an empty big-race trophy cabinet.

But Ong said the huge Gold Cup gamble was all about the horse and the owners.

Besides, he will “hedge the bet” with a test in the $100,000 Class 1 (1,400m) on Sept 21. Should he fail, he will pull the pin in a heartbeat.

“We can’t force horses to do what they cannot do,” said Ong.

“But I had a decent time gap ahead of me. We get him to 1,400m first and see how he goes.

“The owners have been huge supporters of the local racing industry. They do deserve to get a runner in the Gold Cup.”

The much bigger preoccupation that kept Ong’s mind off a second title was his own future. Selangor Turf Club has rolled out the red carpet, but he has not said yes yet.

Ong is loath to throw himself headlong into the unknown before he crosses the t’s and dots the i’s.

“I’ll only go there if I can carry on doing well. As I’ll have to hire new staff up there, I’ll need to form a good team behind me,” he said.

“Either way, my 40 horses will head up there from Oct 26. I have to make a decision soon.

“I owe it to my owners so they know if I’ll train their horses or someone else up there will.”

