Aug 8 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT stayed on to finish an encouraging second on his Highveld return over 1,000m and need not improve much over the extra 200m to shed his maiden tag.

(2) KING OF NUMBERS has an earlier engagement but will pose a threat if taking his place.

(3) CAPTAIN JIM finished third in his last start on the Polytrack in KZN with this headgear fitted and should make his presence felt if building on that improvement.

(5) UNDER THE RAINBOW looks an each-way hope.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) RADIANT HEAT performed consistently over slightly further before fluffing her lines over this course and trip last time. Give her another chance.

(2) BILINGUAL acquitted herself well in a Work Riders’ maiden over track and trip in July and can play a role with a repeat of that run.

(3) SOMEDAY MAYBE finished ahead of Bilingual on that occasion, so she ought to make her presence felt as well.

(5) CARTAGENA and (6) PERINI PALACE could also have a say if building on recent improvement.

Race 3 (1,700m)

(6) FULL GO ran on from a long way back to win over 1,800m on the Classic track two weeks ago and should remain competitive under a three-point penalty.

(2) ZOOMBOMBER finished less than half-a-length behind but will pose more of a threat on 1kg better terms.

(5) FLAG BEARER is 2.5kg better off for a three-length beating and also warrants respect.

(7) GREEN SCEPTRE has breathing issues but cannot be underestimated over this trip off a career-low mark.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(6) APACHE SON caught the eye when a fast-finishing fifth in a 1,400m KZN handicap in June and has been gelded since. On the evidence of his last start, this longer distance is likely to unlock improvement.

(4) CELTIC RUSH, (7) CIRCLE OF GRACE and (9) BLACKBERRY BREEZE could make it interesting at the finish.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(7) DAMOVA acquitted herself well in a handicap against male opposition last time and need only repeat that performance off a reduced mark to fight for victory.

(5) FEELING GROOVY bounced back to form with a good second over 1,600m a fortnight ago and should be in the shake-up if in similar form.

(6) LEONESSA is closely matched, so should also have a say.

(1) FREE IN SEATTLE, (2) LINGANOMORE and (3) IDEAL FUTURE have the ability to make their presence felt.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) RISKY BUSINESS was rewarded for her consistency with a deserved last-start victory over 1,450m on the Classic track and a resultant two-point penalty is unlikely to halt her momentum.

(5) MIX THE MAGIC beat (3) DANCING DORA over 1,200m recently and, with improved fitness on her side, could confirm that form despite a 1.5kg weight turnaround.

(1) CANTFOOLME and (2) TOGETHER AGAIN, also last-start winners, cannot be taken lightly.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) PURPLENINJATURTLE got his career back on track with a winning reappearance in July, in his first start as a gelding, over 1,160m. He remains open to improvement.

(10) WARM WINTER NITE built on an encouraging Highveld introduction to win his last start with this headgear (hood) refitted and he should also remain competitive.

Returning (6) SPIRITED GIRL, (3) SECOND BREATH and (5) MUNCHKIN cannot be taken lightly either.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) COMMANDER OF ALL acquitted himself on his handicap debut over 1,000m and can give another honest account of himself.

(3) AFTER HOURS and (10) SAMOA are consistent at this level.

(5) SOUTHERN STYLE is in good form. She is competitive off her current mark and her only victory was over 1,200m.