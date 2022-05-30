 Beauty Joy for Cruz, Latest Racing News - The New Paper
Racing

Beauty Joy for Cruz

Beauty Joy for Cruz
Beauty Joy winning the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy. PHOTO: HKJC
May 30, 2022 11:06 pm

HONG KONG • Tony Cruz is confident Beauty Joy can continue a prodigious rise after the emerging talent propelled Zac Purton to a confidence-boosting treble with the Group 3 Lion Rock Trophy Handicap (1,600m) victory at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Now the most successful trainer in the Lion Rock Trophy’s seven-year history – having won it previously with The Golden Age (2018) and Ka Ying Star (2020) – Cruz said Beauty Joy can ascend even higher after notching his fourth win of the season.

“Good horses can relax and they can change gears and they can quicken. He’s the type of horse who can do that. He won a Group 3 race today and I think he can be a Group 2 horse,” Cruz said.

“It started fast and then they started to pull it up on the turn and Beauty Joy started to throw his head up because they slowed it down. But Zac has got good hands, so he could still relax the horse and he could still finish strong. I was very happy with the ride.”

Unbeaten in four Australian starts as Talladega, Beauty Joy could press for a season-closing win in the Class 1 Hong Kong Racehorse Owners Association Trophy Handicap (1,600m) on July 16.

Posting his first win in the Lion Rock Trophy, four-time champion jockey Purton also scored on Handsome Twelve and Phoenix Light to bring up his first treble since May 1.

Jockey Saifudin Ismail steering the Alwin Tan-trained outsider Revolution to a comeback victory at Kranji on Saturday.
Racing

Revolution Duo

Related Stories

Seow-Axel combo excels again

Logan hits century with 3YO Flashfast

Legendary jockey Piggott dies, 86

On 115 winners, the Australian still holds second spot, six winners off arch-rival Joao Moreira. - HKJC

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

HORSE RACING