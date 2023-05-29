Belle Of Belize will have plenty of admirers

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) MARI MARIE deserves to break through after finding one to beat in her last two starts.

(2) SIBERIAN FOX has pace and could run a place.

(4) SHORT SHARP SHOCK probably needed her last run. Chance.

(5) HUNDREDFIFTHAVENUE could improve after a change of trainer and trying the Polytrack.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) DOWNING SEVEN has fair recent Western Cape form and could do even better trying the Polytrack after a change of trainer.

(2) LAW COURT is in good heart and should fight out the finish.

(10) FIERY CLIFFS and (11) NAIROBI have shown improved form. They could earn some money.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(4) AERIAL VIEW smashed his rivals last time and has every chance of following up on that win.

(6) WILDEST DREAMS has improved a lot and should contest the finish again.

Stablemates (1) GOLIGHTLY and (3) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT are course-and-distance suited and are not out of it.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(6) QUASIMODO was a recent runner-up in the East Cape Derby and that is a decent form race.

(2) ZIG ZAG likes the Polytrack and could be even better over this longer distance.

(5) CENTRAL CITY was making good progress at the end of his last outing and has a winning chance.

(4) AMERICAN LANDING won well on the turf recently and could be back to his best.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(10) GUNSMOKE is holding form since he joined trainer Tara Laing. He should put in another honest effort in an open-looking handicap.

6) BOURNEMOUTH is clearly improving and ran on well last time after an easy maiden success. He may be looking for even further than this trip but can win this.

(7) GREEN FALCON quickened nicely to get out of the maiden ranks last time.

(5) PASHTUNWALI is holding form and should contest the finish again.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) BELLE OF BELIZE always gives of her best and looks the one to beat.

(7) DOUBLE DESTINY is capable of better than what she has been showing.

(8) FLAME FLOWER looks course-and-distance suited.

(11) PINNACLE is seeking a hat-trick.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) BONNAROO has been a revelation of late, especially on this surface. She smashed the handicapper in her last two wins. In her current form, even a six-point penalty for the latest win may not stop her.

(5) GLASS SHOES is in good form but may be better over 1,000m.

(7) VIHZOE’S MAGIC is unreliable but is weighted to get closer to Bonnaroo this time.

(9) HILDELITA and (10) ESTHER are capable of better than their last runs suggest.

Race 8 (1,300m)

(4) SILVER STARDUST quickened nicely to win his last start and could follow up over this course and distance.

(2) FIERY DUKE has run well in both starts at this venue and looks the biggest danger.

(8) COOL RUNNINGS and (9) PEDRO have one enough to suggest they can contest the finish.