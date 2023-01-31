Beware of Tianchi Monster

After two runs in Class 2, Tianchi Monster (No. 3) is back in Class 3, the level of all his six wins. His second placing three starts back over Wednesday's track and distance was excellent. He can bounce back to score in Race 6.

Race 1 (1,200m)

9 Heavenly Thought is improving with each run this season, suggesting that a win is just around the corner. Drawn ideally, he should get his chance to roll over the top of this group.

11 Travel Glory has shown he is capable of scoring. The 20-start maiden is favoured with no weight on his back from Gate 1.

7 Viva A La has caught the eye of jockey Alexis Badel. He improved last time and appears capable of taking another step forward.

6 Euromissile is racing well and is worth consideration.

Race 2 (1,800m)

5 Loyal Ambition is expected to lead, as he did last time. From Gate 1, he should be able to do so easily. He will take running down with apprentice jockey Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim in use.

8 Fortune Triple is racing well. He managed to finish a close third last time. He can improve further.

1 Dazzling Fellow is racing with plenty of merit in this grade. The strong booking of top Australian jockey Hugh Bowman ensures his winning chance.

3 Glorious Lover is improving and has shown he has what it takes to win. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,650m)

10 Packing Monkeyking has the class. He just needs to know how to use it all at once. Last time, he let rip like he was going to score but struck interference. He is worth another chance as he clearly has the ability.

4 Baby does some of his best racing under Mauritian jockey Karis Teetan. He is drawn ideally.

3 Villa Fionn should be in contention. Expect him to take closer order from the second barrier.

7 Young Life Forever is racing well and can fight out another finish.

Race 4 (1,650m)

5 Copartner Fionn was solid over the closing stages last start. He is expected to take another step forward and his pairing with Bowman is a big plus.

4 Chill Chibi caught the eye on debut when flashing home second at 60-1 odds. He is drawn a touch more awkwardly this time but his first-up effort is hard to ignore.

2 Viva Popcorn loves the course and distance. Chung’s 10lb apprentice’s claim will help.

8 Packing Succeeder was impressive on debut when third. He is in with a shout.

Race 5 (1,200m)

3 Solar Partner rattled home to finish an impressive third last time. He can take another step forward with jockey Silvestre de Sousa retaining the ride.

5 Mr Fun is racing well and can reverse his fortune after finishing 11th last time. He is much better than that and it clearly is not a worry as Bowman is on him again.

2 Kokushi Musou was sharp when finishing runner-up last start.

8 Oversubscribed can mix his form but boasts a powerful finish on his day. He is closing in on another win.

Race 6 (1,800m)

1 Tianchi Monster steps back to Class 3, where he won all his six races. Some of his best racing was in this grade and his effort three runs ago over the course and distance in this class was excellent.

9 Samarkand mixes his form but there must be some expectation from his connections as he has been well backed on occasion.

4 Rocket Spade can take another step forward. He is a winner-in-waiting. Bowman sticks aboard.

2 Prime Minister has claims. The inside draw bodes well for his chances.

Race 7 (1,200m)

7 Righteous Arion is doing everything right, except win. He is proving to be quite a consistent customer and the inside gate should enhance his chance.

3 Mega Bonus will need to cross the field if he is to lead again. The 10lb rookie’s claim will be a big help.

5 King Eccellente is in a rich vein of form, with two wins from his last two starts. He gets another shot in Class 4, which could prove decisive over the concluding stages.

2 Compassion Super notched his second success in nine starts last time. Remaining in Class 4, he can go on with it again.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Sugar Sugar rises to Class 3. He has shown previously that he appears capable of competing in this grade. Expect him to do exactly that with the light weight from an inside gate.

5 Humble Star appears to have a nice future and must be considered a serious chance with the booking of de Sousa.

11 Howdeepisyourlove is in superb form. He was competitive last start at his first try in Class 3.

1 Adios knows what it is all about. He should be fighting out the finish.

Race 9 (1,200m)

3 Armour Eagle was strong to the line last start when scoring in this grade. He draws ideally and, if he gets a cheap run throughout, should get every chance to go back-to-back.

7 Gold Gold Baby is looking for a fifth hurrah this term. He draws the right gate, too.

1 Excellent Peers has to overcome a wide gate and hefty weight but he has champion jockey Zac Purton as his pilot.

11 Science Patch has the right form and he should get the right run. Next best.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club