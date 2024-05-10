Burridge squad on point

Ghalib (Manoel Nunes) scoring the last of his six wins in a Kranji Stakes A race (1,100m) on April 13. Entered in the Kranji Mile on May 18, he will, however, contest the Class 1 race (1,200m) on the same day.

A gun barrier trial run holding his own against leading Kranji Mile contenders had a few wondering if Ghalib was only a “just-in-case” entry to the $1 million race on May 18.

On May 9, he beat the likes of Lim’s Kosciuszko, Golden Monkey and even stablemate Street Of Dreams in trial No. 2.

However, trainer Steven Burridge confirmed that the win had not swayed him. The prolific son of I Am Invincible was all along entered to make the numbers, and remained out of the former invitational race.

The six-time winner would instead run on the undercard, even if it meant vying for purse one-tenth of the Kranji Mile’s.

“Ghalib will run in the Class 1 race over 1,200m,” said the Australian handler.

“He had a good blowout, as did Street Of Dreams. Invincible Tycoon was in the next trial won by that good thing of David Kok’s (Pacific Vampire).

“We were not out to beat him, just holding up behind. We ended up running two seconds slower, which is fine.

“My horses have done everything right and are pretty fit.”

Burridge’s only Kranji Mile runner who was put through light work instead on that day was Cavalry. He just won his last start on May 4.

In that Class 2 race (1,600m), Burridge had another Kranji Mile borderline case in Makin, raced by the same owner as Ghalib’s, the Al-Arabiya Stable.

With Burridge leaning more towards the four-year-old features, only a big win could have changed the script for Makin.

Though sent as the raging $8 favourite, the son of Written Tycoon could only muster third to Cavalry, beaten almost two lengths.

Dropping Makin out of the Kranji Mile was now a clear-cut choice, even if some felt regular partner Manoel Nunes took off a little too soon. Burridge begged to differ.

“There was nothing wrong with his race. He was a victim of circumstances and was left in front too far from home,” he said.

“They ran the first three (600m) in 35.5sec which was pretty quick. It was still a run full of merit and he’s pulled up good.

“He won’t run in the Kranji Mile, and will get a freshen-up. He’ll be back in four weeks’ time for the Silver Bowl (June 9).”

Burridge has booked Bernardo Pinheiro, Ryan Curatolo and Ruan Maia respectively for Street Of Dreams, Invincible Tycoon and Cavalry in the Kranji Mile.

Pending that busy week, the trainer will still be kept on his toes at the May 12 meeting with a team of eight runners, including a retirement and a baptism of fire.

“Street Cry Success has dropped to Class 5, and it’ll be his last race,” he said of the stable stalwart winner of six from 61 starts.

“The horse is sound and will retire in a farm (owner) Theresa Lee has picked in Kuala Lumpur.

“My Determination is in a competitive race (Class 5 over 1,400m). His last runs had been ordinary but he ran a lot better at his last start.

“City Gold Farewell is a new horse. The owners rang me up and sent him to me.

“He had a couple of wins in Australia (as Lehndorff). He’ll probably look for more distance, but he’ll do his best.”

