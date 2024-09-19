Sept 20 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

This looks a weak race and anything is possible.

(12) EXTRACTION returned to form with a good run last time and is the one to beat on official handicap ratings.

(1) WAR SWORD is improving and can contest the finish again.

(9) PONTE VECCHIO is better than her last run would suggest and could fight out the finish.

(4) ALLEY OF FACT can show vast improvement on local debut. Watch for market support.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) FOUR JACKS has only won once in 12 starts but his trainer, Justin Snaith, has been deadly in his recent raids to this track and may well have another winner up his sleeve.

(1) SUN SPECTACULAR likes the grass but is drawn very badly.

(5) TO THE HILT has scope for improvement and could be a threat.

(11) LADY LUCK and (13) PISCES are two others to consider. Include in the exotics.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) MY BEST SHOT had a number of these runners behind him on July 26 and there does not appear any real reason why he cannot beat those runners again.

(3) MISTER SPEAKER ran on strongly that day but was a disappointment last time. He can do much better this time.

(4) FAMILY LAW was ahead of Mister Speaker last time and should be fitter now, so has a winning chance.

(5) GOLDEN LINK was a disappointment on the Polytrack last time but has a place chance. May add value to the exotics.

Race 4 (1,600m)

This looks a competitive affair.

(2) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS has not won for some time but is in good form and should fight out the finish.

(1) HAWK CIRCLE returns from a break but would not be a surprise winner over a track and distance that suits.

(3) GOLD GUNNER has improved with blinkers and needs to be included in all calculations.

(4) SAND BANK is holding form and warrants respect. Include in the exotics, at least.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE remains unbeaten in five starts. Some of those wins were by the narrowest of margins but she continues to impress. She drops back to 1,000m and takes on some hard-knockers in her first handicap but is clearly the one to beat.

(3) FOREST SPY has been very consistent of late and deserves respect once again.

(4) SIBERIAN STEEL tends to run on late when the race is all but over and can do so again.

(5) GREAT MELODY is very speedy and will give the others something to chase down. Include in the exotics.

Race 6 (1,800m)

Snaith sends consistent (1) PACAYA for this feature race and he could pull it off. A wide draw, though, will not make it easy but jockey Muzi Yeni will give the Trippi gelding every possible chance.

More was expected of (4) FAIRY KNIGHT in the East Cape Derby, but he was easily beaten by filly (8) JOY AND PEACE.

(2) CHERRY ANO is consistent and worth each-way consideration. Include in the exotics.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) THREE ROCKS is at her very best over this particular course and distance and has a record of three wins in four starts. Jockey Richard Fourie also has a very good record with her and will get the best out of her.

(3) GOCEKWITHLOVE is consistent and has a place chance.

(4) GOLDEN PACIFIC, (5) PASSCHENDAELE and (6) MYTHICAL DREAM are all capable of getting involved with the finish. Include them in the exotics, at least.

Race 8 (1,200m)

This looks a very open handicap.

(7) FREE WORLD is improving and was backed to win her latest start. She disappointed that day but could make amends.

(6) COLD TRUTH is consistent and can contest the finish again.

(8) BYTHELITEOFTHEMOON and (11) KOMESANS PASSION are the two most likely to start favourite and deserve respect.