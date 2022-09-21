Boomba and In All His Glory dazzle

Boomba sprinting away to win his last start over 1,600m in Class 4 on Aug 14 with jockey Vlad Duric astride. The promotion to Class 3 should not stop trainer Tim Fitzsimmons’ five-year-old from scoring again on Saturday.

With his bumper 13 entries for Saturday’s meeting, trainer Tim Fitzsimmons could consolidate his spot at the top of the leaderboard.

To help him on his way are two of the better horses in his yard, In All His Glory and Boomba.

Both last-start winners sparkled on the training track on Tuesday morning under threatening skies.

In All His Glory was, like his name suggests, “in all his glory”. He ran the 600m on the Polytrack in a fluent 40.3 seconds with a track rider on board.

Boomba returned 43.5sec for the same trip under jockey Manoel Nunes, who was back doing trackwork after recovering from his neck injury suffered in a race fall on June 18.

Indeed, with his two horses looking fit and well, the Australian handler seems to hold the aces in the $70,000 Class 3 race over the 1,600m on turf.

Victorious in his last start over 1,600m on Aug 14, Boomba is holding that form pretty well.

That day, when ridden by Vlad Duric, he was a runaway winner. He cleared away fluidly by 21/2 lengths.

Granted, that was against Class 4 company, but Boomba is no slouch.

While he seems to be an old hand at the job, he is still just a five-year-old and the best is yet to come.

Already a winner of four races for Barree Stable, Boomba’s season has been meticulously mapped out.

Fitzsimmons has raced his charge just seven times in 2022. From those, the son of Showcasing pulled off a win and two seconds.

Boomba knows what it is like to rub shoulders with the big boys.

On July 17, he took on some of the best in the Group 1 Singapore Derby and was not at all disgraced. He finished sixth behind super horse Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Come Saturday, he will not fear his Class 3 rivals.

If anything, he will probably relish the competition and could give In All His Glory plenty to think about. Not that his stablemate will have negative thoughts.

Indeed, the five-time winner is also in rattling form. Last time, on Aug 21, he defied a promotion when beating Cheval Blanc by two lengths over the mile.

A hefty chestnut, who tips the scales in the mid-500kg range, In All His Glory will be shooting for a hat-trick of wins.

It is never easy going for three in a row. But, when you look at the hot form that his trainer has shown, In All His Glory must be given an outstanding chance.

If there is one who could spoil the party, it will be Super Impact.

After winning his trial on Sept 13, the five-year-old captivated with his 600m hit-out in 38.4sec on Tuesday with Jake Bayliss astride.

Super Impact, who finished third in the Derby, is prepared by Kranji’s top-form woman trainer Donna Logan, who is just two winners behind Fitzsimmons.

The score: 47-49.

On Saturday, the $100,000 main race also brings together some much-loved Kranji favourites, such as Mr Malek, Hard Too Think, Relentless and Tiger Roar.

All four impressed on Tuesday morning, particularly Michael Clements’ seven-time winner Tiger Roar and Fitzsimmons’ Stewards’ Cup victor-cum-Derby runner-up Relentless.

Tiger Roar gobbled up the 600m in 37.6sec, leaving little to the imagination as to what damage he could inflict on the egos of his star-studded rivals.

Yes, Tiger Roar is in that kind of form. His roar could send shivers down his rivals’ spine.

But Relentless, who finished with plenty in hand after clocking 39.8 in his 600m spin, is expected to put up a good fight.