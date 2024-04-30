Bransom ripe for fifth success

Bransom (Bruno Queiroz, in yellow cap) finding Pacific Charm (Koh Teck Huat, No. 6) a shade better in a Class 4 1,000m event on the Polytrack on April 6. Bransom looks ready to go one better when he faces the starter on May 4.

Ask outgoing Kranji trainer Stephen Gray and he will probably tell you that Bransom was a good horse to have in the yard.

After all, in the short time that he was being prepared by Gray, Bransom gave him and his staff plenty of reasons to celebrate.

Four times, beginning with that win on debut, the son of Brazen Beau has brought glory to Gray’s stable.

Now, with Gray leaving Kranji due to its impending closure on Oct 5, James Peters has become the beneficiary of this fine animal.

The Englishman, who has been enjoying modest success in recent months and who now sits on 11 winners for the season, has not wasted time carrying on with Bransom from where Gray left off.

If anything, he appears to have kept the four-time winner in fine trim and ready to roll.

The four-year-old has a date with the starter on May 4 and, in preparation, he sent Bransom out for a strong gallop on April 30.

Ridden by Bruno Queiroz – who leads the riding ranks with 30 winners – Bransom sprinted over the 600m in 39.4sec.

Peters would have been pleased, as it does mean that the youngster could be ready to get back to winning ways.

Incidentally, those winning ways began when he won a Restricted Maiden race on Feb 25, 2023.

Following that, on June 17 that same year, he beat a bunch of talented youngsters to land the prize in a Novice event over 1,200m.

He quickly followed it up with two wins against Class 4 rivals. Both were over the sharp sprints.

He was then obliged to race in Class 2 and 3 company and, for a while there, he was caught out.

Bransom is now back in Class 4. It is his comfort zone. So, too, the short and sharp trip of 1,000m.

Sure, he must carry topweight of 59kg but the signs – especially his fluent piece of work on April 30 – are positive.

At his last start over 1,000m on April 6, and with 59kg on his back, he almost greeted the judge with Queiroz in the saddle – going down narrowly to Pacific Charm within the shadows of the post.

So, give him plenty of thought when you are planning your betting strategy.

Do include the highly consistent Makin in your list, too.

From Steven Burridge’s yard, the son of Written Tycoon was another who caught the eye on the training track.

He had Manoel Nunes in the saddle when running the 600m in 39.3. It was a fluent piece of work and indicative of a horse who is getting better with every race.

Indeed, in recent months, Makin has been making a name for himself. He will be shooting for five in a row when he takes on Class 2 opposition in the top race on May 4.

Is Makin up to the task? Burridge will say he is, and few will dare dispute his assessment.

After all, Makin will enjoy the 1,600m trip and Class 2 does not scare him.

Indeed, you have only to turn the page back to his last start on March 30 and you, too, will be impressed.

Ridden by Nunes and sent over the mile, he teased his rivals, including the talented Mr Black Back and Raising Sixty-One, eventually winning by almost two lengths.

Yes, it is not going to be plain sailing in the race coming up. But Makin – who won a trial on April 25 – should be up to the task.

A couple who may try to make it difficult for him could be Saint Tropez and that old foe, Raising Sixty-One.

Both were also out strutting their stuff on the training track and their work would have pleased their connections.

Saint Tropez stopped the clock at 39.5 while Raising Sixty-One was a tad slower. He covered the 600m in 40.1.

But trainer Tim Fitzsimmons – who prepares both horses – would have had a spring in his step as he walked back to his office after watching the gallops.

In particular, he would have liked how Saint Tropez went about his work.

On paper, the mile does seem a little short. But he gets in with a featherweight of just 50kg and may be the one closing in at the business end of the race.

