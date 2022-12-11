California Spangle denies Golden Sixty a hat-trick

The Tony Cruz-trained California Spangle (Zac Purton) staving off fellow Hong Kong runner Golden Sixty (Vincent Ho) in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m at Sha Tin on Sunday.

It was third-time lucky for California Spangle against Golden Sixty at Sha Tin racecourse on Sunday, when he denied the two-time Hong Kong Horse of the Year a third straight Longines Hong Kong Mile success.

The Tony Cruz-trained four-year-old Irish-bred was ridden the perfect race by champion jockey Zac Purton in the Group 1 HK$30 million (S$5.2 million) feature over 1,600m.

His mount, who had a dream run on the inside throughout, fended off the 2020 and 2021 winner (Vincent Ho) by a neck.

He clocked a swift 1min 33.41.sec, despite the moderate pace.

Australia’s Laws Of Indices (James McDonald) was up with the speed all the way but could not accelerate further in the straight.

He finished third, 1¼ lengths behind, with California Spangle’s stablemate Beauty Joy (Hugh Bowman) fourth.

Purton said California Spangle was a lot more relaxed this season and kept coming back underneath him.

“I kept trying to click him along, but he was waiting for the other horses. I think we’ve seen today that he is a little bit versatile,” he added.

California Spangle has crossed swords with Golden Sixty twice but played second fiddle on both occasions.

He lost by two lengths in the Group 1 FWD Champions Mile on April 24 and was beaten by only a neck in the Group 2 BOCHK Private Wealth Jockey Club Mile on Nov 20.

California Spangle has now finished among the top two in 14 starts. He won nine times.

He also went into the Hong Kong Mile with two seconds to Romantic Warrior, who captured the marquee HK$34 million Longines Hong Kong Cup (2,000m).

They were in the Hong Kong Classic Mile on Jan 30 and the BMW Hong Kong Derby (2,000m) on March 20.

His victory on Sunday was very deserving, indeed.

As expected, Purton sent California Spangle on a merry chase from the get-go. Golden Sixty followed close behind.

But, in a surprising move, Beauty Joy swept up swiftly near the halfway stage and, as he did that, Golden Sixty appeared to steady a stride.

Beauty Joy overtook his stablemate at the 800m mark. But Purton stayed rooted.

The Australian asked on straightening. His mount gave. Golden Sixty still had four lengths to make up.

California Spangle hit the front at the 350m and kicked clear.

It appeared Golden Sixty was struggling, but the big-hearted galloper soon found his rhythm.

But it was too late. The bird had flown. He was gallant in defeat.

“My horse ran very well and I’m happy for him. The other one had good pace and saved all the ground,” said Ho.